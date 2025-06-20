Jeanie Buss’ Final 6-figure gift to Kobe Bryant resurfaces amid Lakers $10 Billion sale

For Los Angeles-based media, the $10 billion sale is no small thing, but not every headline about the Lakers this week is about business. The record-breaking news shook the NBA world, but quietly, another story began making the rounds online. A resurfaced moment—one that hits a lot closer to the heart. After all, if there’s one athlete whose bond with the City of Los Angeles was deeper than just basketball, it’s Kobe Bryant. And no one in the Lakers front office seemed to recognize that more than Jeanie Buss.

Naturally, that kind of trust didn’t just stay in casual conversations. Back when Jeanie was making the big calls—from bringing in Magic Johnson to chasing LeBron James in 2019—it was Kobe she leaned on. Even in the early 2000s, it was Jeanie who nudged Phil Jackson to let Kobe cook when he was on fire. But the most-talked-about piece of their relationship? A private gesture that’s now going viral again. Before Kobe’s final season, Jeanie gifted him a 6-figure diamond ring—purely out of admiration.

Of course, it wasn’t just Kobe who received it. As the story goes, Jeanie had invited both Kobe and Vanessa Bryant into a quiet room. There, they were presented with custom rings—two each. The design is filled with meaning: five large diamonds for each championship, and twenty smaller ones representing every year Kobe gave to the Lakers. A tribute that said it all, without needing a word.

Still, Jeanie had something to say about it. “I wish it was a 6th championship ring that we were giving him (Kobe). But I think this is something that he will reflect on over the years as something very special about his time with the Lakers,” she shared. And that sentiment? It’s exactly what’s resurfacing now.

Meanwhile, as fans try to wrap their heads around the Lakers’ $10 billion valuation, this old moment offers something else—a reminder of what the franchise stood for before the big money rolled in.

Jeanie Buss is selling the Lakers for $10B

No NBA franchise has quite the aura—or the price tag—like the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s why when ESPN’s Shams Charania dropped the news that Jeanie Buss was selling a majority stake in the team to billionaire Mark Walter for a jaw-dropping $10 billion, it sent shockwaves across the league. After all, that number isn’t just big—it’s historic.

Naturally, it’s not just about money. The Lakers are a brand that transcends basketball. With 11 championships since Jerry Buss bought the team in 1979 and a .600+ win percentage, the purple and gold aren’t just a colorway—they’re a global identity. The franchise has been home to legends, dynasties, and drama, making it one of the most recognized sports teams on the planet.

USA Today via Reuters June 12, 2002; East Rutherford, NJ; The Lakers Kobe Bryant holds up the Championship trophy along with teammate Shaquille O’Neal who holds up his third MVP trophy. Mandatory Credit: Michael J. Terola/Abury Park Press-USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, it’s Mark Walter stepping in. “TWG Global CEO and Dodgers owner Mark Walter is set to assume majority ownership,” Shams reported on X. Walter already held a minority stake in the team and also owns the WNBA’s Sparks, making him no stranger to L.A.’s sports pulse.

Still, it’s an emotional shift. Jeanie Buss, who took over after Jerry’s passing in 2013, didn’t just inherit a team—she carried a legacy. Maybe $10 billion buys a new era—but can it match the magic of the old one?