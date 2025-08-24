brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Jeanie Buss Pens Emotional Message for Kobe Bryant as LA Project Celebrates New Milestone

BySoham Kulkarni

Aug 24, 2025 | 2:24 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

There is a reason millennials are largely unimpressed with the basketball stars of today. They literally saw a player like Kobe Bryant taking over the scene. Remember when he tore his Achilles and still made the free throws before exiting the game? Or when Matt Barnes tried to throw a fake pass right in Kobe’s face to get under his skin, Bryant didn’t even flinch. He met that challenge with icy, unbreakable resolve.

Countless such moments throughout the Los Angeles Lakers star’s career give us a reason to celebrate on 24-08. It is the chosen ‘Mamba Day’ as the day after his birthday, and the two jersey numbers he wore throughout his career. Nike will organise its third Mamba League Invitational to celebrate his legacy, bring together the best high school basketball players in the country. It is “where Mamba Mentality takes the stage”. 

While the day gives us a cause for celebration, it also gives us a day to take a deep breath and grieve the loss of this superstar, who died in a tragic helicopter accident along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. It’s a memory that is hard to forget. Imagine if it affected so much to the fans so much, how much that event would have impacted the people who personally knew the legend. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

One of them is LA Lakers Co-Owner Jeanie Buss. Buss inherited this team in 2013 from her father, Jerry Buss, and was very close to Kobe. She had a powerful message on account of Mamba Day, writing, “Happy Mamba Day 2025! Each year it grows in meaning, becoming part of our calendar. Mamba mentality applies to all, not just athletes. Challenge yourself – if you are going to do something, do everything you can to prepare and execute. Do the work and go for the win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story..)

AD

ADVERTISEMENT

Can any current NBA player truly embody the 'Mamba Mentality' like Kobe Bryant did?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved