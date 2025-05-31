Jeff Coby Dismiss Larsa Pippen’s Lingering Doubt as 31 YO Beau Shares Major Update

Is Larsa Pippen living out déjà vu—or is this finally the real deal? Just last year, she was flashing a “promise ring” from then-boyfriend Marcus Jordan, sparking headlines and marriage rumors everywhere. Now fast-forward to May 2025, and it’s Jeff Coby stepping into the spotlight. He didn’t just hint—he told the paparazzi straight up that they’re getting married. And guess what? The two were spotted heading out for some serious ring shopping. From promises to proposals, Larsa might just be headed down the aisle for real this time.

Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby’s relationship has been moving fast and public since early 2024, with their official debut at the Accountant 2 premiere in April. After 19 years with Scottie Pippen and a very public breakup with Marcus Jordan, Larsa’s taking things more cautiously this time: “I feel like my last relationship was on display from day one…so I want to be more careful this time around.” Still, she admits, “I liked being married… It’s great to be able to build with someone, plan the future.” So when Jeff announced they’re getting married in November 2025, Larsa just smiled and played it cool—leaving us all wondering what’s next.

Meanwhile, Jeff Coby, 31-years-old, is clearly thinking long term and dismissing any doubts that Pippen might have. He’s already been “looking” at engagement rings since the couple started dating earlier this year. And it’s not just him making the calls. “She tells me what she likes and what she doesn’t like. It’s relatively collaborative at the moment,” he shared. While he admits, “we’re both super busy at the moment,” Jeff made sure to add, “the only thing I can say is to confirm that it’s coming.” So, yes—ring shopping is officially underway, and the relationship buzz is only getting louder.

via Imago Bildnummer: 06792743 Datum: 01.11.2010 Copyright: imago/PanoramiC Basketball : Chicago Bulls / Portland Trail Blazers – NBA – 01.11.2010 – Scottie Pippen and Wife Larsa — xChristopheElisex PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL; Herren Basketball USA NBA privat Frau Ehefrau Spielerfrau Larsa vdig xdp 2010 quer o0 Familie

Of course, being in the public eye comes with its own set of challenges, but Jeff says it’s made them stronger. “The public eye can be crazy at times,” he said to the US Weekly. “You have to really hone in on protecting the household.” Whether it’s paparazzi waiting outside restaurants or sudden bursts of media attention, they’ve learned to roll with it. “Honestly, I think it makes us closer because we have to be cognizant of how narratives can be painted out. You really just want to do things that reflect the other person in the best light possible.”

For Jeff, it’s not just about the spotlight—it’s about protecting what they’ve built. And as for Larsa? She’s not rushing, but she’s not ruling anything out either.

Larsa Pippen opens up about her romance with Jeff Coby

The 50-year-old isn’t rushing down the aisle just yet, but she’s definitely enjoying where things are going with Jeff Coby. After Coby recently hinted at wedding bells in 2026, Larsa was quick to clarify, telling Us Weekly it was “probably a joke.” But even if there’s no formal proposal on the table right now, that doesn’t mean this isn’t the real thing. “We definitely are serious,” she said. “We love being around each other, and we’re having a good time.” When asked if marriage could still be on the horizon, Larsa gave an honest, heartfelt answer: “I feel like I definitely do enjoy being with him. We have a great relationship and I do love him. So we’ll see.”

What really makes this chapter different for Larsa is the ease that defines her day-to-day with Jeff. “I think we do very normal things,” she shared. “I think this is the first relationship where we don’t have to go out. We don’t have to do extravagant things. We just like to do simple things and we make each other happy. It’s been really fun.” After years of high-profile relationships, she’s found comfort in simplicity. “We both are traditional in a lot of ways,” she explained, especially when it comes to family. “In the past I dated guys that… weren’t as close to their family as I was. So they thought that [it] was weird that I wanted to always be around my parents or my siblings.” With Jeff, that closeness finally feels understood.

And yes, Larsa knows her type—the athletes. “I think what I do like about athletes is the discipline,” she explained. “Most athletes are disciplined when it comes down to their regimen and how they go about their food and how they work out and sleep well.” Still, she’s not just looking for someone who lives in the gym. What pulls her in now is more about the mindset: “If you’re smart and you have goals and ambitions, I like to be motivated,” she said. “I want to surround myself with guys that are motivated”—and even more importantly, “really kind” and “smart.” With Jeff, she seems to have found all the above.

From low-key nights in to ring shopping in broad daylight, the couple isn’t hiding anything—but they’re also not rushing it. If this is Larsa’s next big leap, she’s making it on her own terms.

