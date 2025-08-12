Jeff Teague Admits Shedeur Sanders’ Haters Changed His Stance on Browns QB

Looking for the perfect way to shut down the haters? Just let your game do the talking. That’s exactly what Shedeur Sanders did in the Browns’ preseason opener against the Panthers. By the time the final whistle blew, everyone from LeBron James to Jamie Foxx was buzzing, NFL stars were dropping praise, and Nike basically declared it’s “only a matter of time” before Sanders blows up. Even the toughest critics are starting to turn into supporters — just ask Jeff Teague.

On the Club 520 podcast, Jeff Teague got real about Shedeur Sanders and how his feelings about the young QB have completely flipped. He started off saying, “

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

I was one of those guys who not going to say I wasn’t a fan of Shedeur. Uh I questioned how he went about things in interviews.” Translation: Jeff wasn’t sold at first and had doubts about how Shedeur presented himself off the field.

But then Jeff saw all the hate Shedeur was getting and how badly people wanted him to fail. That changed everything for him. He said, “I’m like, I’m all the way on the other side now. I want to see him win everything.” Jeff even admitted he thought Shedeur would be a first-round pick and predicted, “Yo, you going to be a leader of a franchise one day.” He called out the critics too — especially this one “white dude” Shedeur talked to about his arm being sore, saying, “Bro, you OD, bro.” But Jeff gave props to the other guy who was like, “Bro, give him a chance,” because Shedeur’s out here grinding and trying to get better.

Jeff Teague wasn’t the only one backing Shedeur Sanders. LeBron James jumped on X to show some serious love too. LeBron posted, “That young 👑 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high,” with some hype emojis. But he didn’t stop there. LeBron also called out the critics who try to brush off Shedeur’s game by saying, “And I don’t wanna hear that ‘It’s only preseason’ bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his a– about it! So give credit and grace lames.” Straight up telling everyone to give Sanders his due.

Shedeur Sanders handling hate and staying ready

Shedeur Sanders has definitely had his fair share of heat coming into the draft. Growing up with Deion “Prime Time” Sanders, his dad put a huge spotlight on him, and some folks weren’t shy about throwing shade. Teams even called him “brash” and “arrogant,” and some of his quotes didn’t help, making it seem like he was throwing teammates under the bus. But Shedeur isn’t bothered by the hate. He said it straight up, “I enjoy it. I enjoy the hate. I enjoy that they get mad. If they’re not talking about what you’re doing, you’re not relevant. So knowing that you got people hating on you, that means you’re doing something right.” That’s some real talk coming from a guy who’s used to the pressure.

After Friday’s preseason game, Shedeur was calm and collected about his performance, showing he’s comfortable even when things get tough. “I’m comfortable with being uncomfortable, so that’s what it is,” he said. “I got pockets of finding my rhythm, and I got to get into that quicker, regardless of anything. But overall, I felt like me out there, and I couldn’t do it, of course, without the time. I couldn’t do it without the playcalling. I couldn’t do without anything.” Even though he looked good on the field, the Browns are playing it slow with him, no first-team reps yet, and he’s still learning the ropes.

Speaking of that, his spot on the Browns’ depth chart didn’t change after the game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Shedeur is still the No. 4 quarterback behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. Mary Kay Cabot pointed out that Flacco and Pickett will be resting for the next preseason game, giving Sanders a chance to show what he’s got again. But as of now, the Browns are keeping the same QB lineup, with Shedeur waiting in the wings, ready for his moment.