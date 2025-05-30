Jeff Teague Stats: High School, College, NBA Career, & Records, & More

Jeff Teague‘s basketball career is a story of humble beginnings evolving into something as big as an NBA championship. But what was it like when he had not even stopped on the NBA hardwood? If you were disappointed with his numbers in his debut season, his stats from his high school and his growth in college might leave you in disbelief.

Before Jeff Teague ever stepped foot on an NBA court, he was already making waves at Pike High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. And he later found success at a personal level in college basketball, too. So let’s have a closer look at his basketball journey in numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jeff Teague’s stats and achievements in high school and college basketball

In his senior year in 2006–07 at Pike High School, Teague was averaging 22 points and 4 assists per game, proving he wasn’t just one of the top players in Indiana but a standout nationally. In fact, he earned a four-star rating and was ranked No. 9 among point guards in the 2007 class. No wonder that years later, his high school excellence was officially celebrated when he was inducted into the Pike High School Alumni Hall of Fame in 2017.

From there, Teague took his talents to Wake Forest University, where he played two seasons, 2007–08 and 2008–09, with the Demon Deacons. As a freshman, he was more than just a newcomer as he made an immediate splash. Appearing in all 30 games with 21 starts, Jeff Teague averaged 13.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. And even on defense, he was a menace, recording 55 steals (1.8 per game), and he stayed reliable at the line, shooting 80.3 percent. Not surprisingly, his efforts landed him ACC All-Freshman Team honors and four ACC Rookie-of-the-Week nods.

Then came his breakout sophomore season (2008–09). As per the info from Godeacs.com, Teague became Wake Forest’s first All-American since Chris Paul (and 13th in school history). He led the team with 18.8 points per game, added 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals, shot 48.5 percent from the field, and hit 81.7 percent from the free-throw line.

And let’s not forget that Jeff Teague was also a consensus second-team All-American and second-team All-ACC pick in 2009. He scored his 1,000th collegiate point late in his sophomore year, becoming the 45th player in Wake history to reach the 1,000-point mark. Meanwhile, key performances included a career-high 34 points against North Carolina.

Jeff Teague’s NBA stats, records, and achievements

When Teague heard his name called as the 19th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2009 NBA Draft, few could have predicted the journey he was about to embark on. Signing his rookie contract on July 20, 2009, Teague stepped into the league with modest beginnings, gradually growing into a vital piece for Atlanta. His debut season (2009–10) saw him put up 3.2 points and 1.7 assists in just over 10 minutes per game across 71 contests. But what started as a quiet entry soon evolved into something much bigger.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

By the time the 2011–12 season rolled around, Teague had earned his place as the Hawks’ starting point guard. He fully hit his stride in 2012–13, averaging 14.6 points and 7.2 assists while playing all 80 games. He didn’t just fill the stat sheet—he made history. That year, he notched ten games with at least 20 points and 10 assists, one of the best single-season tallies ever recorded by a Hawks player.

via Getty (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jeff Teague’s rise continued further into 2014–15, a season that still stands out for Hawks fans. Teague was a driving force behind Atlanta’s incredible 60–22 record, the best in franchise history, as per Real GM. He led the team in both scoring with 15.9 ppg and playmaking with 7 assists per game. No wonder his efforts earned him a well-deserved spot in the 2015 NBA All-Star Game—his first and only All-Star nod. However, Tegaue followed up in 2015–16 with similar numbers: 15.7 points and 5.9 assists per contest, continuing to prove his consistency.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Things then further took a turn in the second half of the 2015–16 season when the 6 ft 3 star was traded to the Indiana Pacers, his hometown team. In 2016–17, he played all 82 games and averaged 15.3 points to go with a career-high 7.8 assists per game. A solid campaign, no doubt, but still in 2017, Jeff Teague made his way to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He found some stability with the wolves. Over three seasons (2017–2020), Teague remained a reliable starting point guard.

His 2017–18 season featured averages of 14.2 points and 7.0 assists, while 2018–19 saw him boost his assists to 8.2 per game, along with 12.1 points. Despite that, during the 2019–20 season, he was traded back to Atlanta, following which he became a journeyman in the league, closing his career at 12.2 points per regular season game, and 5.6 assists. From quiet beginnings to a championship, Teague’s NBA journey was one built on steady growth, resilience, and impact where it counted.