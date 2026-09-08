Jemele Hill Slams “False Narrative” Over Stephen A. Smith’s Accusations After Shaquille O’Neal’s Involvement

Stephen A. Smith’s reunion with former ESPN colleagues Jemele Hill and Cari Champion on the Flagrant and Funny podcast quickly turned into a controversy. Even Shaquille O’Neal weighed in supporting Smith’s reaction. But Hill is pushing back against what she calls a “false narrative.”

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The situation gained more attention after Shaquille O’Neal shared a roughly 30-minute clip of Stephen A. Smith discussing the interview and calling for the complete version to be released. Smith had already expressed frustration with how the conversation appeared on YouTube, particularly after viewers noticed that portions of the video were unavailable and that comments had been disabled on one segment.

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“I hate to even address this because it’s feeding a false narrative,” Hill stated on X, quoting Shaq’s tweet. “The FULL interview is out on iHeart, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts and has been that way from the beginning. An editing mistake occurred involving the video — and no, Cari and I don’t have anything to do with the video — and that is why there is some video footage unaccounted for.

“This mistake was shared with Stephen A’s team, and they were also provided a full transcript as well as told exactly how it happened. Nothing nefarious occurred. Trust me, there is no smoking gun in the unseen video footage and you can go to the audio and listen for yourselves. The 20 minutes that is alleged to be missing is ALL there in the audio version.”

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While Stephen A. Smith has questioned the absence of approximately 20 minutes from the video, Hill insists that the supposedly missing material is available in the audio version. She encouraged listeners to listen to the complete conversation themselves rather than rely on speculation about the YouTube upload.

The dispute began with Smith’s reaction to the interview itself. During the conversation, Champion questioned whether Smith’s appearance had actually benefited Flagrant and Funny.



Smith appeared to take issue with the remark, particularly because the episode reportedly produced a notable jump in subscribers and views. The disagreement grew once the video release became part of the story.

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The YouTube version was presented in separate, themed sections, including discussions involving ESPN, business and politics. One of the videos also had its comments turned off after abusive and threatening messages appeared.

Smith later addressed the situation on his Straight Shooter with Stephen A. podcast. He said the experience had changed how he would approach future appearances on YouTube.

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Stephen A. Smith was candid about his issues

“I’m not doing any more interviews on YouTube without folks agreeing to make sure that it is completely unedited,” Smith said. He added that he would also want “a video copy” of future interviews.

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For the veteran ESPN broadcaster, the issue was not simply about editing. He said he believed his team had been told the full conversation would be available, which made the eventual release frustrating.

“I want that interview in its entirety put up, showing what was cut out,” Smith said.

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At the same time, Stephen A. Smith condemned the threats directed toward Hill and Champion. Whatever disagreement existed over the interview, he did not endorse abusive behavior toward either host.

The debate keeps spreading across social media, and public opinion has largely swung in Stephen A. Smith’s favor. Many viewers took the edited video and disabled comments as red flags, seeing them as signs that something wasn’t handled right behind the scenes.

Shaq’s involvement only added more fuel to the fire. Meanwhile, Hill is urging people not to conflate the production mistake with the bigger accusations swirling around it. Champion, for her part, has owned up to at least one of Smith’s criticisms. She addressed him directly in an Instagram Story, writing:

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“Stephen A., thanks for coming on Flagrant and Funny. You’re right. I should have said thank you.”

It’s a small but notable concession- and it shows the conversation is far from over.

What began as an appearance by three familiar faces from the sports-media world has turned into a dispute over the release of the interview video.