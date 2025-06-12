Jermaine O’Neal Takes Aim at Former Teammate, Firmly Placing Kobe Bryant Over LeBron & Co.

With draft season just around the corner, it’s déjà vu all over again. You already know someone’s going to ask, “What is the best class in the history?” The latest to stir the pot? Kendrick Perkins, who recently declared his pick for the best draft class ever. He chose the ’03 class over the ’96 draft class. Naturally, this reignited the debate between two of the most stacked classes in NBA history.

The ’96 draft? That wasn’t just talent—it was a gold mine. Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Ray Allen, Steve Nash… every single one a franchise-changer. Then came the ’03 crew—LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Bosh—rising like a tidal wave and redefining the league’s future. Add up the rings, the All-Star nods, the Hall of Fame speeches—either way, it’s royalty. And honestly, Kendrick Perkins might’ve been onto something.

However, Jermaine O’Neal wasn’t buying Perkins’ take. The former Pacers star, who was part of that legendary ’96 group, made his stance clear on the Run It Back show. When asked about why ’96 class was better than ’03, he didn’t hesitate: “The depth, right, just the depth,” O’Neal said, backing his class with quiet confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, he had stats and names to support his claim. “I mean, you know, we’ve been talking about the second round, guys, so the undrafted guys, Ben Wallace went undrafted in that draft. So I think the depth and not only that, the longevity and success of that draft class has just been amazing,” he added. Considering Wallace built a Hall of Fame resume—NBA champ, four-time All-Star, and four-time Defensive Player of the Year—that’s a powerful point.

AD

via Getty ORLANDO, FL -SEPTEMBER 20: (L to R) Marcus Camby, Ray Allen, Stephon Marbury, Kobe Bryant, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Jermaine O’Neal, Kerry Kittles, Steve Nash, John Wallace, Antoine Walker, and Samaki Walker poses for a portrait during the 1996 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on September 20, 1996 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1996 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Still, O’Neal didn’t throw shade at LeBron’s class. “You know, people talk, talk about LeBron’s class, too, as well, which was a really good class as well.” But he made it crystal clear why he’s riding with Kobe and the ’96 crew. “But I don’t think they have the same level of depth that we have. So obviously I’m taking a 96 class for sure.”

Now let’s look at the flip side: why does Kendrick Perkins feel that the class of 2003 is better than the class of ’96?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Unlike Jermaine O’Neal, Kendrick Perkins feels the ’03 class was better

To no one’s surprise, the NBA draft chatter is heating up again. With the next generation ready to make their entrance, fans are also looking back and asking that same old question—what’s the greatest draft class of all time? Kendrick Perkins was quick to jump into that debate, and let’s just say, he didn’t hold back.

Interestingly, Perkins gave his nod to the class he was part of—the iconic 2003 group. And honestly, he wasn’t shy about it. “2003. Forget 1996, forget 2009. 2003! Look, me, Bron, everyone else!” he said, proudly repping his crew. Even Pat Riley once said, “We all knew there were several special players in that draft. You could feel it. And we all wanted them.” So yeah, that group didn’t just show up—they changed the culture.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure, 2003 gave us Hall of Famers, champions, and legends still in the game. LeBron’s still playing like it’s 2010, and his classmates—Wade, Bosh, and Melo—already carved out unforgettable legacies. But is that enough to crown them the GOAT class? That’s where things get tricky.

Because let’s be real, Perk’s love for 2003 comes with a side of bias. And while a lot of people ride with him, not everyone agrees. Some, like Jermaine O’Neal, still throw their weight behind the ’96 draft. But what’s your pick for the best class? Share your thoughts with us.