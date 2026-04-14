Jerry Buss Saved NBA Champion’s Life With 7-figure Gesture, Reveals Ex-Lakers Trainer

Few stories capture Jerry Buss’s legacy quite like this one, because this was not about building a dynasty or winning championships. This was about saving a life.

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Recently, on Byron Scott’s Fastbreak podcast, former Lakers trainer Gary Vitti revealed how Buss stepped in with a seven-figure gesture to fund Ronny Turiaf’s emergency heart surgery in 2005, at a time when the team had no contractual obligation to help him. That decision did more than keep a young player’s career alive. It gave him a second chance at life, one that eventually led to a 12-year NBA career and a championship.

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Speaking on the podcast, Gary Vitti detailed how the situation unfolded after the Lakers selected Ronny Turiaf in the 2005 draft. “Dr. Buss ponied up cash to save this kid’s life, not ever knowing if he would ever play basketball,” Vitti said, recalling how Turiaf’s journey from a tough upbringing in France to Gonzaga was nearly cut short by a hidden medical condition.

During pre-draft medical checks, doctors discovered an enlarged aortic root, a life-threatening issue that required immediate attention and ultimately changed the course of Turiaf’s life.

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Turiaf’s NBA dream was suddenly in serious jeopardy. He needed a life-saving surgery that cost close to a million dollars, and at that point, he had no contract and no health insurance to cover it. Buss stepped in anyway, fully aware that Turiaf might never play basketball again, making the decision purely out of compassion rather than basketball value.

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“We hadn’t even signed him yet. He had no insurance, and Gonzaga was done with him,” Vitti said. “The specialist told us, ‘I’m not worried about him dying on the basketball court. I’m worried about him dropping dead walking down the street today.’” With no obligation to act, Buss still chose to pay for the surgery out of his own pocket, a decision that ultimately saved Turiaf’s life.

Turiaf underwent a six-hour heart surgery in July 2005, and although doctors initially projected a long recovery, he returned far sooner than expected. By January 18, 2006, he had signed with the Lakers and went on to appear in 23 games that season. Through it all, one thing never changed. His gratitude toward Dr. Jerry Buss.

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Ronny Turiaf never failed to show gratitude towards Jerry Buss during his Lakers tenure

Following the surgery, Ronny Turiaf went on to build a solid 12-year NBA career and was part of the Miami Heat’s championship run in 2012. None of that would have been possible, however, if Jerry Buss had not stepped in to cover his surgery, a moment that changed the trajectory of his life and career.

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The Lakers initially selected him with the 37th overall pick, but his contract was voided due to the medical concerns before he eventually returned. He went on to spend three seasons with the Purple and Gold, appearing in 173 games.

During his entire tenure with the Lakers, Turiaf always made sure he paid his respects to Buss in every home game. The Frenchman made sure to visit the owner at the Chairman’s Lounge to express his gratitude. “I don’t think many people know this, but after every home game, I would see Dr. Buss. We had that unspoken language. He knew why I was coming to see him, and he would look at me as if to say, ‘I got you, son. You’re part of the family,” Turiaf shared in an interview.

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Turiaf eventually retired after a long NBA career and was inducted into the French Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020, but his story remains tied to one defining moment.

Acts like this were not isolated for Buss, who was known for standing by his players beyond basketball, including his unwavering support for Magic Johnson after his HIV diagnosis. In Turiaf’s case, though, the impact was even more direct. Buss did not just invest in a player. He saved a life, and in doing so, left behind a legacy that went far beyond the game.