Stephen A. Smith recently went viral after once again claiming that the Lakers won’t win the championship this year. The reason? Their top three players, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler, are all white. And Smith has never seen such a team win. Interestingly, Smith wasn’t the only one to make bizarre claims about the league and its players.

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The NBA has seen its fair share of culture wars since its conception and, arguably, players from all walks of life have dominated at separate points in time. Still, Charles Barkley’s latest claim turns heads.

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“Well, I’ll tell you something interesting about the Jewish aspect. Jewish people actually started the NBA, and I think, I’m talking out my a**, but I think I’m correct,” he said while speaking with Elliot Glazer on So U Think U Can Sports?

Glazer is himself Jewish and appeared to be extremely surprised by Barkley’s claim. However, the NBA icon did not budge. “I think there was a time when most of the league was Jewish. I’m actually 100% sure.”

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So, how much truth is there to Charles Barkley’s take? The Jewish community had a lot to do with the inception of the league. The Jewish lawyer and sports executive Maurice Podoloff was the first president of the brand-new Basketball Association of America, back in 1946.

In 1949, Podoloff led the association’s merger with the National Basketball League, creating the NBA. Another Jewish pioneer who helped form the BAA was Eddie Gottlieb, who was also the coach of the Philadelphia Warriors. He even helped the team win its first championship in 1946–47.

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Other valuable Jewish figures include Abe Pollin, the former owner of the Baltimore Bullets, and Herb Kohl, who purchased the Milwaukee Bucks in 1985. However, it appeared as if Barkley wasn’t speaking about executives only. He also highlighted the name of Hall of Famer Dolph Schayes, who was a 12-time NBA All-Star and a champion.

Charles Barkley’s claim is somewhat true, but it might be a reach to say that most of the league was Jewish at one point in time. Regardless, Barkley’s claim comes at a time when Stephen A. Smith is getting bashed by fans and critics alike for commenting on the races of the Lakers’ top three.

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In a recent episode of his show, Smith went on a bizarre rant about the team. “You can’t ask LeBron James to overcome that, but you can damn sure ask him, KD, Steph Curry, Ant-Man, Shai, and Wemby, and the crew to say, ‘Yo, y’all best team in the NBA right now is being led by three white boys.’ Y’all ain’t got nothing to say about that? Want to hand the NBA to them? Or you gonna remind them who the hell you are?”

Smith was criticized by many, including former Chicago Bulls No. 2 draft pick Jay Williams, who called the take “disturbing.” Barkley’s take, on the other hand, goes to show that people from many different walks of life have contributed to the rise and maintenance of the NBA.

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Thus, in an interesting way, it validates the existence of all the players in the game, regardless of their background.