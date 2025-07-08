Jim Jackson Threatened Lawsuit Against Dallas Over $21M, Risking Tensed Locker Room Welcome

It was the 1992 Draft when the Orlando Magic picked Shaquille O’Neal as the #1 overall pick. To follow up on the massive selection, they reportedly paid $ 40 million over 6 years, the biggest rookie deal at the time. But his contractual talk was not the only one that made the talk of the town. Unlike Shaq, Jim Jackson’s deal was not the biggest, but it still made the headlines for all the controversy that it generated.

Jim Jackson was selected fourth overall in the ’92 NBA draft after O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning, and Christian Laettner. The Mavericks initially offered him a contract for only $10.8 million, which was less than even the fifth choice. But the team did not budge on the offer, which led to a lockout, and he even missed 28 games during his rookie season.

Speaking about his bonding with his teammates, the NBA veteran explained the situation. “It’s funny because I never got a chance to be in Dallas, period. I got the press conference after I got drafted…But after that, I was back in Columbus, you know, back in Ohio, training.” This stunning revelation came on Paul George’s most recent podcast episode. “So, I never established a relationship with any of the players, the coaches, or anything. So, basically, I’m running five on five at home just trying to stay in shape, you know.”

Since he was away from his teammates, the situation was not easy. Then why did the NBA agree to his demands? “So, bro, here’s a caveat. The reason why I came in game 28 is because I was about to have a lawsuit against the NBA.” Yes, you read that right! Jackson was ready to drag the league itself to the courthouse!

“So, it’s deep because there’s a word called collusion. And what happened was at the time we found out that David Stern had talked to these owners about paying rookies these high-term contracts. You can’t tell an owner what to pay. So, we got wind of it,” revealed the 14-year-veteran on Podcast P. Ultimately, the Mavs came in with the original “seven years 21“. And it was his father who inspired him to fight through these difficult moments.

During the tough situation, Jim Jackson remembered his father’s words

The Ohio State legend remarked, “I’m the fourth pick. If you don’t want to pay me market value, then trade the pick.” The fight was never only about the money; it was about setting an example, about respect, and accountability. This principle was once drilled into him by his father. “Once you get a paycheck, you’re going to know the difference between what you want and what you need.”

Still today, the 54-year-old has no regrets over the decisions he made as a rookie. He got at odds with his teammates, the league, and even the commissioner. Yet, his resolve to set a precedent was the strongest and helped with earn his rightful contracted amount.