Joe Johnson Takes Over BIG3 as Week 1 Domination Catches Fans Off Guard

Full circle moments in basketball? Yeah, that is not a rarity. Just look at Joe Johnson. A 17-year-old NBA veteran who came extremely close to being drafted by the Pistons in 2001, who took Rodney White one pick ahead of Johnson at No. 9 overall. He was then picked No. 10 by Boston. But with the BIG3 embarking on its fourth season with a newly established Detroit Amplifiers, the seven-time All-Star is back to “be a part of the Detroit community and bring championship basketball back to Detroit.” And if his recent performance is anything to go by, then he means business…

The newest team in town is coached by a Detroit native and NBA Hall of Famer, George (Ice Man) Gervin, who has a five-man roster. And during his debut, Johnson reminded everyone why he’s still the face of the BIG3. He took his team from an eight-point halftime deficit to a solid finish of edging the game by two points, displaying determination, skill, and an excellent sight of vintage “Iso Joe” behind the brilliant lights and packed crowd in Chicago’s Allstate Arena. The BIG3, now operating under a city-based franchise model, had its tone set loud and clear. With Johnson not just intending to be a part of the league, he wants to own it again.

With 30 points, 10 rebounds, and a barrage of deep daggers, including four three-pointers and a crucial four-point shot, Joe Johnson led a 16-5 run that flipped the game. His stat line wasn’t just impressive; it was historic. Accounting for 60% of his team’s offense, he has proved again that the BIG3 MVP race starts. Detroit beat the Chicago Triplets by 50-48; moreover, Johnson’s message landed: he’s hunting for his 4th MVP.

For someone who is a seven-time NBA All-Star and has made it to the All-NBA Third Team, dominating a 3v3 tournament is not exactly new. He was praised back when he concluded his NBA career, where he joined the 20,000-Point Club. And his start for the ongoing season of BIG3 had equal appreciation coming his way.

Fans go wild over Iso Joe’s Week 1 takeover

Social media lit up with reactions that bordered on reverence. “New season, same Joe 💯,” one fan wrote, creating what seemed like a familiar but equally breathtaking perspective. Although Johnson’s history in the BIG3 is already established, his dominance at 43 years old challenges even the expectations of the fans. Remember his debut as captain for the Triplets back in 2019? He notched a double-double with a 27-point, 16-rebound performance while showing off his familiar 3-point ability, converting on three 3-pointers in the win. Looks like he rewrote 2019 Week 1 history with even better stats this time around.

“Joe back to doing what he does being the GOAT of the BIG3,” one fan commented. The mood influenced the stage as supporters marveled at someone his age still performing at such a high level. “My guy @isojoe cooking with 30pts game 1, I see another MVP loading… let’s go.” Johnson was named the MVP in his first year in the league in 2019 when his team won the Championship. Further, he made it back-to-back MVPs when he won the award in 2021. (There was no 2020 season owing to the pandemic.)

Johnson’s performance might have shocked more recent viewers. For those who have watched the league for a long time—and his NBA career—it was simply an extension of the benchmark he established, and they finally got to see him in action once again as Amplifiers won the game, and his debut was unforgettable. Even his physique drew buzz: “Did @isojoe gain muscle in the offseason shhhhhhhhhhhhheshhhhh.”

Another comment stated, “Joe still that guy don’t get it twisted.” Back in the 2022 season, Johnson left the BIG3 in the middle of the season, and it appeared that it was time to say goodbye to the best player in league history. However, as fate would have it, he returned in 2023, and he came back stronger than ever, except that first game where he struggled a bit, going just 11-31 from the floor in a 47-51 loss to Bivouac. But after this? Yeah, a different story.

He wrapped up the season right on top in terms of scoring and rebounding. Further, his playmaking was elite as well as only five players managed to put up more dimes with him. Now it’s to see if he can maintain the same heroics for this season as well.

The Amplifiers will now regroup for Week 2 as they are scheduled to face Miami 305 in Baltimore, MD, at CFG Bank Arena. It’s a full-circle moment where he now leads a Detroit team as a tone-setter. Joe Johnson is the pulse of the league as the BIG3 grows bigger; he still plays with the cool clarity of a man who understands the game, and the fans will keep their eyes on him as another top performance is anticipated from the star.