Joel Embiid, Brandon Ingram’s All-Star Snub Has NBA Legend Fuming at Adam Silver

The Los Angeles Clippers’ Intuit Dome is set to host the NBA All-Star Game on February 15. However, on Sunday, when the league announced the reserves for the game, not a single player on the Clippers’ roster was included. Make no mistake, players named on the final list are having decent seasons, if not one of the best seasons of their careers. In all fairness, though, many more names at least deserve a look at. Like most of the fanbase, Gilbert Arenas was left fuming.

Whether LeBron James getting a spot was fair or not is a story for a little later. But Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Alperen Sengun, Brandon Ingram, and other snubbed stars are in the middle of one of their best seasons.

“Naw this aint it…..Can someone tap me when the REAL ALLSTAR list is out 🤦🏾‍♂️ a one legged embiid is playing better than HALF this list 🤔 ill rather watch him limp up and down then some of these guys (NO Disrespect) 💯” Arenas wrote on X.

Despite being on limited game time, Embiid is still averaging 26.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 49% shooting from the field. He has crossed the 30-point mark in 6 of his last 10 games in January. Two of those games were double-doubles, and one was a triple-double.

The Washington Wizards legend’s criticism didn’t end there, though.

“And they wonder why they’re having a problem with the All-Star Game,” Arenas said. “The All-Star Game is the best 24 players in the world. Some of these guys aren’t even the best players on their team. And they’re at this game with these numbers.”

Ingram has led the Raptors in scoring with 21.9 points per game. However, with the decision in their hands, the coaches chose to give that spot only to his teammate, Scottie Barnes. Arenas also appeared to call out Pascal Siakam’s selection, whose Indiana Pacers have the worst record in the East.

“Someone has 13 wins here,” Arenas said. “13 wins is cool if you’re averaging 40. But if you’re having a regular-a– year, everybody’s gone, and you’re averaging 23? One guy’s a third option on his team. I don’t give a f— if your team’s number one. It’s not because of you. Nobody’s scouting you.”

Leonard has been one of the best players over the past few months. In fact, he ranks in the top 10, averaging 27.6 points this season. His teammate Harden is sixth in assists per game at 8.1 across 44 games. The Clippers are 23-25, firmly in a play-in spot. Arenas pointed out how both of them were overlooked.

“You wonder why people don’t play hard, because they’re not playing against the guys they compete with,” Arenas said. “Kawhi Leonard? Nope. Having an amazing year. James Harden? Nope. I mean, some of these names… F—— Ingram! Ingram?”

Given that the Intuit Dome is hosting the All-Star Weekend, Adam Silver and management should have considered the Clippers’ representation on the bench at the very least, even though they didn’t think Leonard and Harden deserved All-Star starting spots.

Biggest snubs in NBA All-Star selection after the reserves announcement

The NBA is filled with the world’s best players. Every year, players have breakout seasons, while some superstars continue to show why they are the best. However, given the size of the league, it’s hard to name every deserving candidate on an annual list consisting of two dozen players. However, some of the selections this year over players like Embiid, Leonard, and other notable names are a bit surprising.

The list is made only in light of the snubs, not as a shade on these players’ talent or their season.

Karl Anthony Towns: Towns is one of the big reasons for the Knicks’ success. However, he is not having a good season. Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges are the better options. Towns is averaging the lowest points since his rookie year and the worst shooting percentage since his move to New York.

Pascal Siakam: Siakam is leading his team in scoring, but the Pacers continue to struggle without Tyrese Haliburton. His average of 23.8 points this season is not taking the Pacers anywhere. They are ranked dead last in the East, and they’ve won two consecutive games on just two occasions this season.

Jalen Duren: The Detroit Pistons forward has a bright future. Duren has been one of the biggest factors in his team’s success this season. He joined Cade Cunningham as the first pair of Pistons teammates to be named Eastern Conference All-Stars in the same season since Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, and Rasheed Wallace in 2008. However, his season isn’t better than that of snubbed stars like Leonard and Embiid.

Moreover, there are also major questions about LeBron James’ selection. Statistically and impact-wise, there are more reasons to leave him out than pick him.