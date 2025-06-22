John Salley Angered Brittany Renner Due to Suspicions Over Her Past Relationship

Brittany Renner and her love life are in the headlines again. During her past relationship with NBA player PJ Washington, the actress received significant backlash. Whether it was the child support payments or the age difference in their relationship, netizens heavily criticized the social media star. However, one NBA legend supported her at the time. But as he recently revealed, Renner wasn’t pleased with his one particular gesture.

It seemingly stemmed from a comment he made about her relationship during his past interview with DJ Vlad. While supporting the actress, former Pistons legend John Salley claimed that she was a “good planner” in a sarcastic way. He also touched upon Renner’s controversial comment on athletes being “dumb.” Her comments shook social media and fueled further rumors of her exploiting the Mavericks player.

Cut to the present, Salley made an appearance for an interview with DJ Vlad, where the host brought up Renner again. Recalling one of their previous interactions, Salley revealed that the actress was “mad” about what he had said earlier on the show. Defending himself, he explained that he had only “repeated” her comments.

“She said, “How you get an athlete they’re silly (“dumb” in Renner’s words), especially the basketball players they don’t wear c——.” Boom boom…she said it in her car, and she goes, “I was just talking, no, this is exactly what you said and exactly what happened.” Yeah, so I’m only repeating what you said,” Sally said, explaining the situation.

This came after the host mentioned Renner’s controversial divorce. The actress has recently attracted media buzz for her latest relationship. Just days after her marriage to rapper and singer Kevin Gates, the two decided to part ways. While the actress has expressed no regrets about the brief marriage, social media hasn’t stopped buzzing. And the 4x NBA champ defended her this time too, just like the last time when Renner received much criticism for her relationship with Washington.

The criticism got louder after she gave birth to their son, Paul Jermaine Washington III. However, John Salley seemingly explained that Renner might have planned her future and wanted to have an athletic child, as she was a former s

“This is how well she planned it. Not only did she have a baby with a multi-millionaire, she had a baby with an athlete, and she’s an athlete, knowing that she’s going to hopefully have her kid be an athlete. Like she is literally keeping the bloodline strong,” Salley said in his last interview with DJ Vlad.

Well, this didn’t seem to help. When Renner called it quits with Washington two months after their child’s birth, she continued to face criticism.

How much is PJ Washington paying to Brittney Renner for child support?

Washington and Renner met each other sometime back in 2020 at the University of Kentucky. At the time, there was a six-year age gap between her and Washington, who was 20 years old. In March 2021, they announced that they were expecting a child together. Paul Jermaine Washington III was born in May that year. Fans and veterans alike suggested that Washington was too young to make big decisions, like having a child, and inadvertently, the criticisms were directed towards Renner.

After their split, there were rumors that the basketball player was reportedly paying her an eye-watering $200,000 in child support. Many fans criticized Renner, claiming that she exploited the young Dallas Mavericks player for his money.

However, the actress clarified the rumors and revealed that she was actually receiving only $2,500 in child support. The two seemingly had trouble during their separation, as well. During a conversation on Basketball Wives, Renner was seen admitting, “Had enough with my child’s father.”

While Brittany Renner continues to be a polarizing figure in the media, John Salley continues to defend her even if she gets mad.