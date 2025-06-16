John Salley Opens Up On Hidden Health Struggles Behind Famous Nickname’s Origin

Remember the Pistons’ gritty style and tough game? The Bad Boys were known for their physical style of play, which ultimately led their team to back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990. Among them was John Salley, the 6-foot-11-inch forward, known not just for his defense, but for being a key presence in the locker room. Now, years later, Salley has made a crucial prediction for a former coach amidst the situation with the Knicks. But before we get to that, it’s worth revisiting how his iconic nickname came to be—and the personal concerns that came with it.

While the Pistons players were popularly known as the Bad Boys, Salley had a special nickname. He was also known as “Spider,” and he appreciates it. While there are quite a few tales floating around about it, the truth is something else. During a recent interview with DJ Vlad, the host detailed some of the popular reasons why people think the retired NBA player was nicknamed Spider. Reason?

One of those is his impressive shot-blocking skills. Salley had 1.3 BPG, and he was impressed with that. However, that’s not how he came to be known as Spider. The real reason behind the nickname is the former NBA player’s towering height. His limbs were so long that one of his former teammates or friends remarked that he looked like a spider, and the NBA man came to be called “Spider”. “I was so skinny, Vlad. My boy said, ‘You look like a daddy long leg spider.’ And I was like ‘That’s it, that’s my name, spider Sally,’” Salley recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He even gave his nod, “true that,” when the host said Earned “Spider” nickname for shot-blocking, reach, and defensive dominance. But with every joke comes a trauma. His physique did help him stay healthy for a long time and continue his game. But he believes that his height might cause trouble, as he went on to add that tall people tend to develop heart issues early. “Your heart doesn’t last as long as others. It’s a lot of strain for your heart to push blood all the way to the big toe and then back up to the bottom of your cranium,” he said when asked about the hardest part of being tall.

AD

While the host assured him that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is healthy and doing fine, Salley quickly reminded him that Kareem had health issues and said there’s always a 50-50 chance. Well, the lengthy and rigorous practice sessions of a player indeed take a toll on the body, and his concerns are valid. He added that he has even been investing in stem cell treatments to avoid such issues. Not just on the health side, Salley is known for his immense knowledge of the sport and how things work in the NBA too. Perhaps this is why he had such a bold comment on the Knicks coach situation!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is the prediction and suggestion that John Salley offered?

The current situation of the Knicks is troublesome. After the shocking news of the franchise firing coach Tom Thibodeau, the hunt to fill the new position has begun. The team reportedly sought the Dallas Mavericks’ permission to interview their coach, Jason Kidd, which was refused. Other teams also reportedly denied similar requests. Amidst this drama, the former Detroit Pistons player, in his interview with DJ Vlad, touched upon his cousin Mike Odom’s suggestion.

The suggestion? Bring in Mark Jackson. The former Pacers player is an intriguing choice, considering his role in lifting the Warriors back in 2012. Jackson arrived in 2011 and was already getting into headlines as the best coach for the Warriors in two decades until his tenure. However, the Bad Boy Piston made an intriguing prediction. Salley shared that even if Jackson were hired by the New York Knicks, the result might not be much different from what happened with Thibodeau.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It would probably end up the same way as Thibodeau, because Mark is not gonna bend on some bulls—, and if Dolan says something that’s not up his way….” he said. The former NBA player’s views cannot be shaken off so easily. Did you know that he is the first NBA player to win a championship with three different teams?

Later, Robert Horry and LeBron James joined him on that list. The 4× NBA champion averaged 7.0 points and 4.5 rebounds during his 11-year career. His veteran presence and basketball IQ played a huge role in the team’s success. Regardless, it all now depends on how the Knicks choose to move on.