John Wall Net Worth in 2025: NBA Earnings, Endorsements, & More

“Let me give John Wall his flowers. He definitely set a precedent, set an example a year before being the number one pick, being a point guard…For us to go back-to-back as point guards in the NBA, that was generational. I don’t think there’ll ever be a run like that again.” This was Kyrie Irving, whose praise for Wall goes beyond the court. He acknowledged how Wall’s career helped pave the way for younger guards.

The veteran point guard who we last saw suiting up for the Clippers in the 22-23 season isn’t ready to call it quits yet! Wall, who has battled through injuries and setbacks, plans to retire voluntarily! As a comeback is for the future, let’s take a look back at his career — and the financial side of things — that began with the 2010 draft.

What is John Wall’s net worth?

He is best known for his nine-season stint with the Washington Wizards of the NBA, having first been drafted by this team back in 2010. After 15 years of being a pro player, he has a net worth of $110 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of it was through his NBA earnings, as the 13-year stint helped him earn a total of $276,483,708. Wall also has a running sneaker deal with Adidas after he signed a five-year deal with them in 2018.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (11) dribbles the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

“I still have a year, I think, a year or two. I’m still working out every day, doing broadcasting, and getting into that field. I went to the G League Showcase. I still want to be involved in basketball like broadcasting, and try to be a GM one day,” he shared in an early February appearance on the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

Recently, the 34-year-old made it clear that a return to the NBA is still on his mind.

How much has John Wall made over the years in the NBA?

While he’s not currently under contract, John Wall’s NBA history is packed with deals that, at one point, made him one of the highest earners. Heading into the 2022-2023 season, Wall was the second-highest-paid player in the NBA, with a base salary of $44.3 million. Only Steph Curry earns more, with a base salary of $45.7 million. Here’s a quick breakdown of some of his most notable NBA contracts:

2010-2013 Washington Wizards $24.05 million Rookie scale (4 years) 2014-2018 Washington Wizards $84.79 million Max. rookie extension (5 years) 2019-2022 Washington Wizards $171 million Designated veteran player contract extension (4 years) 2022-2023 Los Angeles Clippers $13.28 million Free agent (2 years)

The explosiveness of the play earned him those contracts. Let’s take a look at his off-court earnings, which contributed to his earnings.

What are John Wall’s endorsements? Does he have a shoe deal?

John Wall’s financial success isn’t just about monster NBA contracts — he’s also had a colorful journey off the court with a range of endorsements, especially in the sneaker world. His footwear story started fast. Wall inked a five-year endorsement deal with Reebok, reportedly worth up to $25 million in 2010. He became the face of the brand’s basketball division and one of the hottest young names in hoops marketing.

But just a few years in, Reebok began pivoting away from performance basketball, and by 2013, Wall was moved over to Adidas — Reebok’s then-parent company. That’s when things got even more interesting. With Adidas, Wall launched two signature sneakers: the ‘Adidas J Wall 1’ in 2014 and the ‘J Wall 2’ in 2015.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 28, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the Adidas shoes of Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Wizards 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

At one point, Adidas reportedly offered Wall a massive eight-year, $66 million extension. But in a surprise move, Wall walked away from the deal — and from the brand. For a while after that, Wall was a sneaker-free agent, often seen rocking Nikes in games while remaining unsigned. But in 2018, the relationship with Adidas was rekindled. Wall signed a new five-year sneaker deal with the brand and rejoined their basketball family.

“The people that were there when I was there are not there anymore,” Wall said after returning to Adidas.“I go to a new school, get a new principal. I might not like the old principal, but the new principal might be cool. So these guys might end up being cool. It is a fresh start for both of us. We’re both excited, happy, and we’ll see where this takes us.”

Aside from sneakers, Wall has kept a respectable portfolio of partnerships. In 2017, he became a brand ambassador for New Era, the iconic cap brand. He’s also endorsed products from Beats by Dre, Ball is Life, and a surprisingly wide range of categories — from fashion and fragrance to cannabis delivery and scooters, according to bookingagentinfo.com.

That said, Wall’s off-court income hasn’t always matched his on-court earnings. As of 2023, Forbes estimated his annual endorsement earnings at around $500,000 — modest by superstar standards, but still a solid number considering he hasn’t been a mainstay in the spotlight recently. That said, for all the highlights and contracts, one of the most meaningful parts of John Wall’s journey has come off the court — in the communities he’s touched.

What are John Wall’s philanthropic initiatives?

Wall has long used his platform and resources to give back, especially to causes that hit close to home. Through the ‘John Wall Family Foundation’, he’s supported a range of initiatives focused on disadvantaged youth, education, homelessness, and health.

In 2016, Wall was honored with the Stewart B. McKinney Award for his contributions to ending homelessness. That same year, he donated $400,000 to ‘Bright Beginnings,’ an organization that helps homeless children and families in Washington, D.C. The donation helped fund a new child development center — a move that underscored how deeply connected Wall was to the D.C. community after years with the Wizards.

His charitable focus extends even further. Wall has supported organizations like the ‘Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’ and remains committed to issues surrounding children’s health, cancer research, and education. In total, he’s been involved with five charities and backed causes across 16 different categories, according to bookingagentinfo.com.

And his investment in the next generation goes beyond the U.S. — in 2020, Wall became a co-owner of the South East Melbourne Phoenix, a team in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL), signaling his desire to stay active in the sport globally and create opportunities for players abroad.

Whether it’s through donations, mentorship, or ownership, Wall’s legacy is increasingly defined by how much he gives, not just what he earns. And while it’s clear John Wall’s career growth was immense, and injuries may have stalled it, he is waiting for just one more chance.