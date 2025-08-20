John Wall’s NBA Collapse Sounds Alarm for Ja Morant’s Future in Bold Comparison

Dunks, Defense, and Dance! One player who has exuded a cool aura and always had it is John Wall. Look back at any of his mixtapes, and you will never be disappointed. That’s why fans and current NBA stars are expressing sadness when the 34-year-old announced he is officially stepping away from the game. When he peaked, it was a sight to behold. But injuries surely played a pivotal role in limiting the former 2010 NBA No. 1 overall pick. That’s why a word of caution for a player who possesses these same qualities– Ja Morant.

Before entering the NBA, some of the accolades that Wall had were National Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, and SEC Tournament MVP, among others. His University of Kentucky was also ‘one and done’ but still impactful, being the first batch under Coach Calipari that made it to the Elite Eight. So, how should we remember the former Wizards star? “I guess if you’re kind of saying how you’re going to remember John Wall, and you can tell me, I guess the first thing that’ll probably pop into my head is probably like one of the fastest guys with the ball in his hands in NBA history, right?”

Justin Termine, host of NBA Today, alongside Eddie A Johnson, who played 17 years in the NBA, compared explosive point guards that came after Wall. “Now, again, the prime didn’t last long, but at his athletic peak, I would say you kind of throw him in the same category athletically at the point guard position as you would, you know, Russell Westbrook, Derrick Rose, Ja Morant.“It’s not the first time that an analyst has echoed this sentiment. For the Wildcat alum, knee injuries have limited him to just 147 games since the start of the 2017-18 season. That’s why the analyst wanted to bring in the comparison.

“And again, Westbrook’s the only one that’s had the extended prime out of those guys, like, you know, Rose clearly didn’t. Wall clearly didn’t. I’m nervous Morant might not. But, you know, that’s how good of an athlete he was at the point guard position is I think at his athletic peak. You could throw him in that conversation as the fastest guy with the ball in his hands, maybe in NBA history.”

For Morant, his injury and suspension troubles have never been hidden. The Grizzlies star has never touched the 70-game mark during the regular season in his 6-year spell. Even last year, he appeared in just 50 games. Importantly, suffering a hip contusion, Morant was limited to just 15 minutes in Game 3 and no action in Game 4 in the playoff clean sweep to the Thunder. So, the sentiment is not wrong, but it isn’t new either.

Three years ago, Ja Morant received a warning in comparison to John Wall

Ja Morant’s ascent to the top was quick and explosive, just like his dunks. However, injuries and back-to-back suspensions hindered his progress and even threatened to dent his potential to become the next face of the league. From being the ROTY, Most Improved Player, and receiving multiple shoutouts for the MVP race, there was no ceiling that the 25-year-old did not touch. Yet, Colin Cowherd was not sold on the fever dream. “This Ja Morant stuff. I know he’s great. But I want to remind you…fans and the media have fallen for this…five times in the last twelve years.”

At the time, he was with FS1, and the analyst was not afraid to shoot more. “It’s called John Wall, it’s called Russell Westbrook, it’s called Derrick Rose. Derrick Rose was every bit Ja Morant. He literally took over social media, he took over cable TV.” This warning to the fans also came with a prediction for Morant, which he has yet to fulfill, despite his accolades. “I am very skeptical about the long-term championship odds for springy, athletic guards that drive and score. The little guys that knock your socks off, and drive to the basket, are not great shooters do not last.”

Remember, that warning was in 2022. And soon, Ja Morant missed ten of the final 11 games of the regular season with right knee soreness. Since then, the injury questions has increased. But Grizzlies fans should be upbeat. Why? Because Morant said so. “I feel good ready to go. Already in the lab,” Morant told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin last month after suffering the hip injury.