Joining Stephen Curry, Dwyane Wade’s Wife Gabrielle Only Has 4 Words for Major Star-Studded Project

Gabrielle Union, wife of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has been involved with some exciting projects lately. The Hollywood actress kicked off this year with a new project called Riff Raff. She is also testing new waters as an executive producer. On a personal note, her daughter’s graduation day this year makes this year even more special. But the best may be yet to come. According to Deadline, Union is joining Steph Curry and a plethora of renowned Hollywood names for an upcoming project.

In association with Curry’s Unanimous Media and Modern Magic, Sony Pictures Animation is all set to introduce a new action-comedy feature, called ‘GOAT’. It is the story of a small but determined goat in a world where powerful animals battle it out in an intense sport called roarball. While it sounds fascinating, the voice cast has already got the fans buzzing.

Curry and Union will be joined by the likes of Nicola Coughlan, Patton Oswalt, Jenifer Lewis, Nick Kroll, and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin! That’s some cast, eh? Union also shared this news on her Instagram story with a caption, “Alsoooooooo this fun project!!” Now reports have emerged that Union will be the voice of the black leopard, Jett Fillmore, who is a seasoned and longtime competitor still in pursuit of her first championship after twenty years in the league.

Furthermore, Curry will be voicing a giraffe named Lenny Williamson, while McLaughlin voices the title character, the ‘GOAT’, Will Harris. The movie is slated to hit the theaters in 2026.

Gabrielle Union has perfected the art of balancing her professional commitments with her motherly duties as she shares a heartfelt message for her daughters.

What is Gabrielle Union’s special message to Zaya and Kaavia?

Union has expressed earlier that she has a ‘motherly friend‘ bond with her step-daughter, Zaya. And as Dwyane Wade’s daughter prepares to leave for college, Gabrielle is feeling both thrilled and anxious about this. Reason? Zaya has decided to study astrobiology, a field neither her Hall of Famer father nor her actress-stepmother can help out with. But before that tearful departure takes place, the Wade clan gets together to celebrate Zaya’s high school graduation.

Dwyane Wade acted every bit a proud father on her daughter’s big day, sharing several images on his social media feed. One of them shows him posing with Zaya, who proudly holds her “Head of School” award. The Miami Heat legend captioned it, “Head of the school.” On another Instagram post, Union and Dwyane both shared a heartfelt message for Zaya. “As you step into this next season, we already know you’ll write it with purpose, passion, and power. May college be your canvas — and the world, your masterpiece. Congratulations to the Class of 2025! May all your dreams come true,” wrote the couple.

Earlier, in an interview with Seventeen, Zaya spoke about the close bond she shares with her Dwyane and Union. She loves to share her high school “gossip” with her stepmother. Zaya further added how her step mom gets “excited for me when I’m like, ‘Oh, I like this person.'”

Meanwhile, her younger half-sister Kaavia also celebrated a milestone, graduating from kindergarten. Sharing a picture of the 6-year-old on Instagram, her mother, Gabrielle Union wrote a heartwarming message for her. “From brave beginnings to big milestones, Kaav, you’ve learned, grown, and blazed your way through kindergarten. Next up: 1st grade — and a whole new world of discoveries! The journey is just beginning, and we’re seated right beside for the ride.”

One thing is sure, this has been a year of celebration, excitement, and new beginnings for the Wade house.