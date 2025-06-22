Josh Howard’s Son Drops 37-Point Masterclass, Emerges as Top-Ranked Player in Texas

There is something poetic about basketball lineage and how the game moves through generations, not just in form but in spirit and passion. Especially if you’ve been part of the NBA. When a name once etched in the history of the NBA resurfaces, it often arrives with fresh promise, a new chapter born out of legacy. That’s where son of former NBA All-Star and Dallas Mavericks standout Josh Howard, Bryson Howard, steps into the spotlight. Bryson, stepping out of his father’s shadow, is writing his own story, and this one has the potential to be even greater. But what has he done to garner all the headlines? Enough to show that he’s more than just Josh Howard’s son.

Josh Howard’s own legacy was made through grit and dedication: from being the ACC Player of the Year at Wake Forest to earning an NBA All-Star nod and playing a pivotal role in Dallas’ Finals runs. Josh has passed on not only basketball skills but also an unbreakable fire that is hard to teach but impossible to miss. He is now a coach at UNT Dallas. Bryson, a 6’6 combo guard for Heritage High School in Frisco, Texas, has already shown glimpses of that fire. And on a pleasant June evening, he ignited it in full.

In the opening game of a high-profile weekend tournament, Bryson delivered a jaw-dropping 37-point performance against Woodland Christian, which is reported to be his career high so far. It wasn’t just the scoring, but how he scored, that got fans excited. Three-pointers curled off screens, pull-ups in transition, high-flying finishes that had the gym buzzing. The explosion created ripples in circles of recruitment right away. With 247Sports and other sources quickly ranking him as the No. 1 talent in the state for the Class of 2026, his name shot right into the best-in-Texas conversation.

Recruiting analysts started rearranging their boards, moving him to a four-star status and ranking him in the national top 60. Bryson’s phone has not stopped ringing and he has already received 11 scholarship offers—including the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Indiana, and Tennessee. Blue-blooded attention has begun with the interests reportedly expressed by Duke and Kentucky.

Bryson Howard’s Viral Dunk Displays the Shadow of a Legacy

As the buzz from the 37-point eruption settled, Bryson ensured the spotlight didn’t. Days later, he amazed scouts once again with a viral dunk in front of college coaches, during the TABC Showcase. With thousands of views, the video uploaded by @BrandonOSports solidified his reputation as a showman as he continues to develop into a sharp shooter.

At Memphis EYBL, he averaged 26.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game while hitting 42.3% from deep. And just weeks before the 37-point outburst, he posted a 25-point, 4-steal stat line against powerhouse MOKAN Elite. In another outing, he registered a monster 20-point, 20-rebound performance in an all-around display.

College interest has increased accordingly since mid-May 2025, even though he has landed 11 offers from major programs. Analysts project that he could earn 5-star status by season’s end if his form continues. Bryson’s high school averages of 17.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 3.4 APG present a picture of a balanced player, but it is the peaks—like the 37-point game—that have scouts buzzing.

Amid all the hype and noise, Josh Howard has been a quiet yet constant support for his son. It is very clear that Josh wants his son to succeed more than he does. He has been more than a mentor, as his guiding presence offers him the insights from a decade-long NBA career, and that influence is visible in Bryson’s court vision. With his senior year approaching, Bryson Howard isn’t just building on a family name; he’s elevating it.