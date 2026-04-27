Julius Erving Sends Urgent Message to NBA Stars Who Are Disregarding League’s Historical Event: “Gotta Volunteer to Do”

A dunk that rewrote basketball history for $1200. On January 27 1976, during the ABA final season, Julius Erving became the first Slam Dunk Contest winner. Back then, the league was trying to stay relevant, and this event suddenly revolutionized professional basketball. Yet today, that once iconic spectacle struggles for relevance. But it now fights to reclaim its magic on every All-Star weekend today.

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TMZ Sports met with the legend in NYC earlier this weekend. With countless iconic dunks to his name, Dr. J rejected the notion of forcing participation, but still urged big-name stars to take the stage and compete.

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He said, “No, you can’t make it mandatory. You know, because it’s something that they gotta volunteer to do. And it’d be nice if some of the stars would step up… Like have a conscience in terms of the history of the slam dunk contests. I was like, in the original one, way back in 1976. So for some of them, they weren’t even born. So they don’t know the total history.”

Now going back in history, by 1975-76, the ABA was wobbling in its ninth season, with franchises like the San Diego Sails and Utah Stars folding midyear despite stars such as Julius Erving, George McGinnis, George Gervin, Artis Gilmore, and David Thompson keeping it alive. As teams like the Nets and Nuggets eyed the NBA, the league leaned on spectacle to survive. Therefore, at McNichols Arena on January 27, 1976, it introduced a bold idea during the All-Star Game, pairing Denver against the rest of the ABA in front of 17,798 fans, the biggest crowd in league history.

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To add more spark, halftime brought the first Slam Dunk Contest, created by Jim Bukata and backed by ABA officials. Five players competed, with Bobby Jones also invited. With $1,200 at stake, judges scored each player on creativity, flow, and crowd reaction across five dunk attempts. Meanwhile, performances from Glen Campbell and Charlie Rich added extra flair, turning a struggling league night into pure theater.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 8, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Julius Erving speaks during a halftime ceremony honoring Moses Malone in a game against the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

David Thompson set the early tone with powerful jams, but Julius Erving stole everything. From a foul line takeoff to his iconic windmill and “Iron Cross,” he turned imagination into art. Although he lost a $1,500 bet to Doug Moe, he won the contest and the moment. Ultimately, his performance, seen in just five TV markets, reshaped basketball culture and made the slam dunk a global obsession.

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But unfortunately, the NBA Dunk Contest sits on shaky ground, with fans growing tired of its fading spark. Increasingly, it features lesser-known players instead of true franchise stars, which has dulled its appeal. Still, moments from Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon from 2016, and G League standout Mac McClung for three consecutive years have briefly revived excitement.

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However, those flashes have not been enough to restore its old magic, leaving many underwhelmed overall. Meanwhile, criticism keeps circling the absence of icons like LeBron James and other superstars who never joined the contest. As a result, the event struggles for star power. Therefore, its relevance keeps slipping each All-Star Weekend.

Back in the day, legends like Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, Kobe Bryant, and Blake Griffin once turned it into a must-watch spectacle, yet recent editions lean on lesser-known players and G League names. Moreover, originality has become harder, as most iconic dunk ideas already exist. Props and gimmicks have also weakened credibility, making it feel too staged at times.

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Looking at the 2026 Slam Dunk Contest, why is Julius Erving’s concern valid?

The 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, held on February 14 at Intuit Dome during All-Star Saturday, showed the exact concern Julius Erving once warned about. The field featured Carter Bryant (Spurs), Jaxson Hayes (Lakers), Keshad Johnson (Heat), and Jase Richardson (Magic), while Jalen Duren withdrew due to knee discomfort. Even before the action began, fans labeled it one of the weakest lineups in years, proving how far star involvement has dropped. Therefore, the absence of elite names immediately weakened its pull.

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Moreover, the format could not save it. The two-round system pushed consistency, and Keshad Johnson won by steady execution, while Carter Bryant grabbed a 50 on a highlight dunk but fell short overall. Despite former dunk champions on the judging panel and a $105,000 prize, the modern version lacked gravity. Meanwhile, the contest still rode alongside an All-Star Saturday that drew 10 million U.S. viewers, up 54% from 2025, per reports.

Imago Credits: Imagn

However, the gap became obvious. The weekend itself thrived, yet the dunk contest drew heavy criticism online, with fans calling it weak and even embarrassing. Although Keshad Johnson earned praise for the win, the louder story stayed the same: no true superstar presence. As a result, Erving’s old warning rings louder, since without big names like LeBron James or Aaron Gordon or Zach LaVine, the contest keeps losing its cultural bite.

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So, Dr. J’s message hits the mark. He built the Slam Dunk Contest into a cultural moment, and he’s now warning that it will thrive with real star power. Because modern editions lack that presence and feel detached from history. Therefore, without top players stepping in, the contest keeps fading, even as the league itself grows bigger every All-Star season.