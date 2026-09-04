“Just Facts”: Charles Barkley Makes Strong Case Against LeBron James Narrative Ahead of Year 24

Twenty-three seasons, four championships, and now a move to Philadelphia. LeBron James, still making basketball history at 41, isn’t receiving unqualified praise from Charles Barkley regarding his play. In his recent interview, with Bill Simmons, Barkley aimed at the popular storyline of James defying age.

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“We have to be honest about LeBron, ” Barkley said on the podcast. “If he gets swept in the playoffs the last couple of years, just because you’re putting up good numbers doesn’t mean you’re being effective. And I’m not taking a shot at LeBron; it’s just facts. People say he’s defying the odds. I’m like, well, if my memory serves me correctly, he’s gotten swept in the playoffs the last couple of years.”

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In three successive postseasons, his team suffered first-round eliminations as it lost 4-1 to the Denver Nuggets in 2024, then lost 4-1 again to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2025, and then beat the Houston Rockets 4-2 in 2026 to progress to the next round but got swept 4-0 by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Barkley’s doubts challenged the certainty‌ after the Lakers beat Houston on May 1, 2026. In an interview with Taylor Rooks after the game, James showed his supremacy over Father Time.

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“Oh, I’m kicking his a**. He can go to somebody else at this point; he already lost to me. It’s over with,” said James in his confident tone after beating the Rockets.

However, the statistical argument supporting James is not so easy to ignore on its own merits. Since turning 40 years old, during his 22nd and 23rd NBA seasons, he has roughly averaged 29.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game, showcasing remarkable all-around production even at this stage of his career. His scoring, in particular, far exceeds that of other 40-year-olds such as Karl Malone (13.2 points at age 40) and John Stockton (12.2 points at age 41).

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Also, James has produced statistics; no playoff failure can not wash that away. He holds the record for the oldest NBA player to record 40 points in one game and has surpassed Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki in recording the most number of 30-point games by any player over 40.

James is heading into Year 24 with the Philadelphia 76ers, hunting his fifth ring as a teammate of Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey, having signed a two-year veteran minimum deal. With this change, he has already surpassed the 22-year record of Vince Carter in the number of seasons in the NBA.

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It is a different issue altogether whether that roster change will silence any of Barkley’s worries for the playoffs, which is something entirely separate from the statistics being put up by James. That tension sums up the entire LeBron debate.