“Just Like Aaron Rodgers… Going to Milk It”: Tim Hardaway Takes Shot at LeBron James Over Delayed Decision Affecting the NBA

Every day that passes without a decision from LeBron James seems to create a fresh wave of speculation. Fans continue to refresh their social media, and NBA pundits and former players have begun weighing in on the silence. Tim Hardaway Sr. did exactly that, comparing LeBron’s approach to Aaron Rodgers while suggesting the prolonged delay could ultimately end in a particular team’s favor.

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“You know, he’s just like Aaron Rodgers. He’s going to milk it, milk it, milk it,” Hardaway said, speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio. He didn’t hide his frustration with how long James has taken to reveal his next move.

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He then explained why he believes the delay extends beyond free-agency headlines.

“The league is, they’re not upset with him, but they like, hurry up because we just got to get this schedule together,” Hardaway added, recollecting NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s latest comment on the free agency drama.

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Notably, Hardaway couldn’t have brought an apt comparison for the situation.

Over the past several years, the former NFL quarterback became known for allowing major offseason decisions to stretch deep, often dominating news cycles before eventually announcing his plans.

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For instance, Rodgers held the NFL hostage during the infamous 2023 “darkness retreat” while deciding his 18th season future with the Green Bay Packers. Now, the 42-year-old has announced his plans to retire after the 2026 season.

Hardaway believes LeBron James has adopted a similar approach, allowing speculation to build while the rest of the NBA world waits for clarity.

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The ongoing uncertainty has only fueled more rumors.

Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley recently claimed on X that James would finally announce his decision on Monday. The prediction quickly spread online before ultimately proving inaccurate.

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Anyway, among the 29 teams, insider reports have narrowed the probable suitors to 5. Amid this situation, Hardaway added that the longer the process continues, the more it could reshape the conversation.

While many fans continue to view the Cavaliers as the sentimental favorite for LeBron James to end his career, Hardaway sees another franchise quietly gaining ground.

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“But I tell you this, the longer it goes, Pat Riley can convince you,” he said.

Although Hardaway acknowledged the Cavs’ appeal, the former Heat guard believes time benefits one person more than anyone else. That is Pat Riley.

The Heat president has repeatedly proven his mettle to land superstars on his roster. Starting from Shaq, Bron, Jimmy Butler, and now Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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That opinion carries weight, given Hardaway’s own history in Miami.

Whether LeBron James ultimately stays in Cleveland, Miami or elsewhere, his decision will shape far more than one franchise’s offseason. Teams continue evaluating their own plans while waiting to see where Bron plays next.

For instance, the Warriors haven’t made any significant offseason moves despite their injury-riddled roster, keeping their door open. If Bron decides against it, then it’s a gamble.

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For now, Bron remains a free agent, evaluating his choices. The recent reports strongly suggest that the superstar could move to the East, given the competition in the West.