Kai Cenat’s Latest AMP Event Has Iman Shumpert Hinting New Basketball Venture for Fans

In an era where sports and streaming increasingly blur lines, few collaborations hit with as much chaotic charm and online virality as AMP’s latest stunt, which brings a new face to basketball like never seen before. Kai Cenat, the digital world’s high-energy disruptor, once again showed the audience why his creative playground has become a hotspot for cultural crossovers. This time it was more than just a skit or a challenge; this was “SumoBasketball,” a full-throttle mashup of athleticism and absurdity.

It wasn’t merely another gimmick. When former NBA champion Iman Shumpert stepped onto the oversized court wearing a padded sumo suit alongside Josh Smith, it became clear that something more personal was at play. This time, the style of play involved more weight and laughter with every move. Shumpert didn’t just show up to clown around; he brought his presence with purpose and punchlines never heard before. Using the stage to reintroduce himself, not as a former baller or Dancing with the Stars champion, but as a founder with a mission.

“I wanted to leave a legacy through the greatest game on the globe,” Shumpert told the audience in a video posted by AMP. “Sumo basketball.” That single phrase broke the illusion of parody and reframed the spectacle as a launchpad. The AMP event turned into the platform for Shumpert’s unveiling of the Iman Shumpert Sumo Basketball Foundation, as he jokingly said—a community attempt with the goal of enabling children of all shapes and sizes to discover joy via the new way of playing basketball. With his voice equal parts comic and passionate, he reminded listeners, “Sumo isn’t about me. It’s about us.”

The game itself featured exaggerated bump-and-roll clashes and viral moments where Cenat got mock-roasted by Duke Dennis, while Shumpert and Josh Smith violated AMP’s Davis in 1-on-1 matchups. Social media platforms lit up with clips that had equal parts of athletic showcase and internet theater. It was engaging content, but beyond the spectacle was a layered reveal. Shumpert isn’t chasing content; he intends to build a community.

From Defense to Digital Legacy: Shumpert’s Evolution Beyond the Hardwood

Iman Shumpert’s latest pivot might surprise casual fans, but for those tracking his journey, it’s just the next chapter in his life, the one that intends to bring smiles as his post-NBA evolution is focused and rooted in creativity and connection. Originally known for his relentless defense—he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2012 and helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA Championship—Shumpert has always played with energy that was never contained to stats.

That same versatility powered his win on Dancing with the Stars in 2021, where he showed the world he could glide just as confidently across a ballroom floor as he did on a fast break with the ball in his hand. And now, in 2025, with Sumo Basketball, he’s bringing that showmanship to a new arena, one that does not miss humor and combines heart and hoop culture. His words don’t just promote a game; it aims to create a safe, inclusive space where people who want to have fun on the court in a new way can easily have it all.

“This isn’t just for laughs,” Shumpert explained. “I was basically raised in a fat suit. When I put it on, I felt like the real me.” That vulnerability, which is disguised behind the comedic delivery, carries a powerful message, especially in an age where body image and youth inclusion are increasingly time-sensitive. Sports conversations are crucial. Shumpert wants to take sumo basketball to the next level.

As clips circulate and fan reactions flood social media, one thing is clear: Shumpert’s next act might be his most impactful yet. He’s not just a champion or an entertainer, but he’s also a builder of something enduring, as he wants to send a message that padded suits suit us all, especially on the court.