Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Speaks Out on Iran Protests

The recent events in Iran have compelled Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to speak out. The Lakers legend has always been a vocal human rights activist both in the US and internationally. The civil unrest in Iran has deeply disturbed him, as evidenced in his latest Instagram post. He sought to bring attention to the situation while making a call for “basic human freedom” in a moving statement.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
He opened his statement by quoting Cyrus the Great (a 6th-century Persian figure pre-dating modern-day Iran). “Whenever you can, act as a liberator. – Cyrus the Great,” he wrote before articulating his thoughts.
“The world can no longer turn a blind eye to the brutality unleashed by the Ayatollah and his circle of extremist enforcers. For generations, Iranians have been beaten, silenced, imprisoned, and executed for daring to demand the most basic human freedom. As someone who refuses to accept injustice as the status quo, I call on every leader and every ordinary person with a conscience to rise with the people of Iran, to amplify their struggle, to reject their oppression, and to send a message that carries across borders and regimes: FREE IRAN. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.”
ADVERTISEMENT
The post accompanied a graphic video (Kareem added a disclaimer before it) revealing the harsh reality gripping Iran right now.
View this post on Instagram
The 6x NBA champion’s message of solidarity has earned him tremendous gratitude and support online. By lending his voice to the cause, Kareem continues his long-standing practice of engaging with global humanitarian issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar takes his fight to different channels
Despite retiring from the NBA, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has never slowed down. In 2021, the NBA cemented the basketball icon’s legacy by establishing the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award. The annual honor is given to a current player who pursues social justice, like the reigning honoree, Jrue Holiday, whose work in education and social justice earned him the award in 2025.
ADVERTISEMENT
He’s taken his activism to Instagram, X (when it was Twitter), interviews, speaking engagements, and even books. But his most poignant opinions come in a subtle medium. Cap launched a newsletter on Substack, ‘Kareem Takes on the News’, about four years ago. As the title suggests, he responds to social and political occurrences globally.
The ongoing conflict in Iran was also mentioned in the January 16 newsletter. In that, he asks a hitting question. “How many deaths will it take ‘til we know that too many people have died?”
ADVERTISEMENT
By continuing to be a voice for humanity, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains the standard for athlete activism through any means possible.
Top Stories
NBC Pulls Plug on Michael Jordan Plans After Contradictions Over $40M Payday
Tragic Death of Shaq & Kobe’s Ex-Teammate Linked to Fatal Mistake, Authorities Confirm
Unrivaled CEO Alex Bazzell Downplays Concern as Year 2 Ratings Slide Raises Questions
LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Faces Arrest Over Robbery Allegations
“He’ll Never Get a Ring”: Luka Doncic Blasted Again Amid Lakers Trade Demand
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT