Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Speaks Out on Iran Protests

The recent events in Iran have compelled Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to speak out. The Lakers legend has always been a vocal human rights activist both in the US and internationally. The civil unrest in Iran has deeply disturbed him, as evidenced in his latest Instagram post. He sought to bring attention to the situation while making a call for “basic human freedom” in a moving statement.

He opened his statement by quoting Cyrus the Great (a 6th-century Persian figure pre-dating modern-day Iran). “Whenever you can, act as a liberator. – Cyrus the Great,” he wrote before articulating his thoughts.

“The world can no longer turn a blind eye to the brutality unleashed by the Ayatollah and his circle of extremist enforcers. For generations, Iranians have been beaten, silenced, imprisoned, and executed for daring to demand the most basic human freedom. As someone who refuses to accept injustice as the status quo, I call on every leader and every ordinary person with a conscience to rise with the people of Iran, to amplify their struggle, to reject their oppression, and to send a message that carries across borders and regimes: FREE IRAN. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.”

The post accompanied a graphic video (Kareem added a disclaimer before it) revealing the harsh reality gripping Iran right now.

The 6x NBA champion’s message of solidarity has earned him tremendous gratitude and support online. By lending his voice to the cause, Kareem continues his long-standing practice of engaging with global humanitarian issues.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar takes his fight to different channels

Despite retiring from the NBA, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has never slowed down. In 2021, the NBA cemented the basketball icon’s legacy by establishing the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award. The annual honor is given to a current player who pursues social justice, like the reigning honoree, Jrue Holiday, whose work in education and social justice earned him the award in 2025.

He’s taken his activism to Instagram, X (when it was Twitter), interviews, speaking engagements, and even books. But his most poignant opinions come in a subtle medium. Cap launched a newsletter on Substack, ‘Kareem Takes on the News’, about four years ago. As the title suggests, he responds to social and political occurrences globally.

USA Today via Reuters January 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins former player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is presented a photograph of his receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom by school chancellor Gene Block (left) and athletic director Dan Guerrero during halftime before the UCLA Bruins play against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The ongoing conflict in Iran was also mentioned in the January 16 newsletter. In that, he asks a hitting question. “How many deaths will it take ‘til we know that too many people have died?”

By continuing to be a voice for humanity, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains the standard for athlete activism through any means possible.