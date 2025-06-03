Kendrick Perkins Admits Wife’s Role in Charles Barkley Beef Ahead of ESPN Transition

When Kendrick Perkins went after Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley in 2024, accusing them of not watching basketball, he unknowingly ignited a feud that lasted well over a year. But he did. In no time, Charles Barkley shot back at Perk, calling him a “roach”. Now, that wasn’t just a one-and-done jab.

Fast forward to 2025, and the tension hadn’t cooled. In March, Perkins declared on ESPN that the Lakers, with Luka Doncic joining the squad, were “saving the NBA.” That proclamation riled many, especially Barkley, who ripped Perkins on Inside the NBA. He went all in, calling Perkins an “idiot and a fool.” Barkley, frustrated by ESPN’s Lakers- and Warriors-centric coverage, argued that teams like the Cavaliers and Thunder were being unfairly sidelined. Clearly, the drama hadn’t fizzled; it was very much alive.

But then came an unexpected twist. Perk recently sat down on The Stephen A. Smith Show and gave fans the update no one saw coming. Especially, now that Charles Barkley, too, will be on ESPN for Inside The NBA from next season.

“I want the world to know that me and the great Charles Barkley has no beef no more. We actually talk and compensate,” he revealed. And the peacemaker in this whole saga? None other than his wife. “She’d be on my a– if anybody asked about stuff. And she was like, ‘You ever thought, what are you and Barkley taking shots at each other for a while? Y’ all beefing… She said it’s just stupid.” Sometimes, all it takes is one honest voice at home to hit you with some perspective. So what did Perk do next? Surprisingly, he didn’t dial up Chuck directly. Instead, he went through someone he trusted.

“I reached out to our legend, our good brother, Michael Wilbon…” Perk shared. The respected veteran of sports journalism brought the two together in a group message, calling both Perk and Chuck his favorites, and even suggested a dinner meetup in Chicago to hash it out. Perkins recalled, “So I responded, appreciate it. Appreciate it, big bro. Charles. What’s up, Chuck? What’s up, legend? Man? I would love to sit down with you and break bread. He responded, ‘Big ‘Perk, man. Hey, listen, you’re doing an outstanding job. We shouldn’t be throwing shots at each other in the NBA Finals, man. Let’s link up and break bricks.’ So we squashed that beef,” the ‘08 champ admitted.

ESPN Analyst, Kendrick Perkins, reports on the 2022 NBA Draft Combine on May 18, 2022 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Just like that, one of the most unexpected NBA media feuds found closure. And if there’s a takeaway here, it’s this: sometimes, it’s not about who throws the last punch—it’s about who makes the first peace offering. Or, in Perkins’s case, who listens to his wife? From his initial response to Barkley, it seemed he wasn’t inclined to settle things himself.

What was Kendrick Perkins’ response to Charles Barkley calling him an “idiot” and a “fool”

When it comes to NBA debates, Barkley and Perkins have never shied away from saying what’s on their minds. But in March, things really heated up between the two. Barkley, never one to bite his tongue, turned directly to the camera during a pregame segment on Inside the NBA and fired some strong words at Perkins—and a few of his ESPN colleagues, too.

As mentioned earlier, Charles Barkley made it clear he wasn’t thrilled with ESPN’s nonstop coverage of the Lakers and Warriors, especially with teams like the Cavaliers and Thunder flying under the radar. And he didn’t hold back, calling Perkins a “fool idiot” for saying the Lakers were “saving the NBA.” Now, if you’ve followed Perkins at all, you know he wasn’t going to let that slide.

His clapback on social media was loud and clear: “Hey @NBAonTNT might wanna tell that senior citizen Charles Barkley that I’ll be around. When he see an idiot or fool in person make sure he keep that same energy. He can come playing with me if he want to and imma Address his a– like the numbers on a house. Straight from the 409 homeboy and we bar none and fade all. #TexasBoy.”

Invoking his Beaumont, Texas, roots (“Straight from the 409 homeboy”) and challenging Barkley to “keep that same energy” in person, Perkins made clear he wouldn’t back down. This clapback quickly generated headlines. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith even chimed in, urging Barkley that “there’s gonna be some folks waiting to call YOU a fool,” predicting that once Barkley joined ESPN’s Inside the NBA in 2025–26, Perkins and his colleagues might reciprocate the jabs.

Thanks to Kendrick Perkins’ better half the two stars have settled their differences in just the last two months.

