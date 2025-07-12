Kendrick Perkins Calls Ex-Warriors Star ‘Snake’ for Ruining Major LeBron James Opportunity

Some folks scream into pillows. Kendrick Perkins goes straight for the jugular. That’s his therapy, and Dell Demps was the trigger. Big Perk didn’t flinch, didn’t sugarcoat, and didn’t forgive. When frustration needed a face, Demps got the spotlight. Perkins blames him for shaving years off his career. No bench-clapping, no veteran wisdom role. Just pure venom. If truth had fists, this would be a knockout. Because when Perk talks about betrayal, Dell Demps becomes the headline. Every. Single. Time.

It’s like time has trapped Perkins in a no-return zone. Nevertheless, his experiences with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2015–16 season were far from pleasant. At the time, Demps was leading the organization. As a result, the ex-Warriors star allowed a golden opportunity to slip right through his fingers.

Now, sharing his boundless hatred for his former GM, Kendrick Perkins, didn’t hold back on the Road Trippin’ podcast. “Dell Demps, by the way, I don’t have a lot of people that I hate. I despise him, and I wish the worst for him in the basketball space,” The 40-year-old ex-NBA champ expressed. “I’m not afraid to say it. I will tell him in his face — I can’t stand that m———–. No, I can’t. He’s a liar. He done lied to so many people. He’s a snake, and I hate him. And I’m gonna tell you why.”

He continued to narrate why his feelings for the 55-year-old former NBA player are nothing but hatred. “So, at the trade deadline, I get a text from Bron: ‘Hey, we’re about to come get you, m———–.’ No, matter of fact, I’m lying. Bron comes to New Orleans. He tells me, ‘We’re about to come get you, motherfucker. We want you a part of the team on the bench.’ I’m playing my role, whatever. I’m like, ‘All right, cool.'” Back in 2015, LeBron was leading the show for the Cavaliers, and KP was freshly traded to the Pelicans.

However, maybe Cleveland needed the veteran back in the squad. At the same time, Kevin Durant wanted to bring him back to the Thunder. He added: “KD sends me a text and says, ‘Hey Perk, we want you over here in OKC.’ They like, ‘Coming to get you.’ I believe Cleveland offered a second-round pick for me at the time. This is the year that y’all won the championship now. This is also the year, I believe, that OKC lost the 3-1 lead to Golden State. So both teams are trying to trade for me to bring me back on the bench as one of the guys in the locker room.” But what did Demps do as the GM of New Orleans?

“[Dell Demps] comes to me and says, ‘I’m not trading you, Perk. We’re not trading you. We want you here for our locker room. You’re gonna retire a Pelican.” Thus, the golden opportunity to win a second title with the Cleveland Cavaliers, return to the squad, and engrave his name deeply in the League’s glorious plaque was missed. And yes, Perkins blames it all on Dell Demps.

Kendrick Perkins also boldly claimed, “I’m not blaming Dell Demps for the direction of my entire NBA career. But he played a huge f—— part. He took one or two years off my career. I could’ve been on a bench-clapping 1,500 times a season.” And let’s just say this isn’t his first tango through hatred for the 55-year-old ex-Warriors hooper.

let their No. 1 draft pick of 2012 slip away which turned into a boon for LA as they won their 17th championship right after AD joined.

Dell Demps was a liar for Kendrick Perkins six years ago as well

In 2019, while the world watched the Lakers and Pelicans squabble over Anthony Davis, a storm was brewing backstage. Leaks flew. Fingers pointed. Eyes darted at Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka, and of course, Rich Paul. But hold on. On ESPN’s First Take, Magic dropped a mic bomb: Demps was the leak all along. The man swore to keep things private, then, as Magic claimed, whispered it all to LA-based reporters anyway. That betrayal stung.

Kendrick Perkins wasn’t surprised. He had already lit that bridge on fire. On the Maybe I’m Crazy podcast, he said, “I’ve only been a part of four [organizations]. Boston was great, OKC was absolutely great from top to bottom. Cleveland was good, especially I thought [David Griffin], who the Pelicans just got, he ran their organization at a high level. Now the Pelicans that was ran by Dell Demps? I hated it. I hated it because Dell Demps is a liar.” That’s not a grudge. That’s a scorch mark.

Perkins continued, “I’d rather you keep it straightforward…I never wish bad on nobody, but that was one guy that it made my day for him to get fired.” So if Demps lied to Perk, why would Magic get honesty? It all clicked. No wonder Johnson felt the Pelicans were playing dirty. Demps tried to rattle the Lakers. Eventually, he got fired. With Griffin now running the show, the Davis drama found its overdue reset.

When Kendrick Perkins picks a villain, he sticks to the script like it’s gospel. Years later, the smoke still rises from the bridge he burned with Dell Demps. From trade betrayals to leaked secrets, the man checked every box on Perk’s blacklist. In the end, Demps lost his job, the Lakers got their star, and Perk? He got the last word—loud, raw, and unforgettable. Some stories age. This one stayed flaming hot.