Kendrick Perkins Calls Out Memphis After Highlighting Their Major Dillon Brooks Blunder

The Memphis Grizzlies were once one of the league’s most promising young cores. Swagger, defense, and an us-against-the-world mindset that turned heads. At the heart of that was Dillon Brooks. A defensive agitator with an edge that gave the team its strong identity. But what once looked like a strong chemistry has unraveled into chaos, and now former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins is holding the franchise accountable for what he calls a “massive misstep.”

During an appearance on Gil’s Arena, Perkins didn’t hesitate. He zeroed in on what broke the culture of the franchise. “Man, Dillon Brooks gave them people a certain type of edge and a certain type of swag. Then they kept trying to replace him,” he said. The Grizzlies had declined to re-sign Brooks in 2023, letting him walk to the Rockets on a four-year, $86 million deal. Perkins feels that trade signalled the start of the Grizzlies’ collapse.

“They traded Dillon Brooks. They took that man for granted,” Perkins continued. “They went out and tried to get Marcus Smart. And Marcus was like, ah nah, I ain’t really with this s—, I just came from the Celtics—we just went to the Finals. I know what this is supposed to look like.” The critique didn’t stop at personnel. Perkins pointed fingers at internal dysfunction: “Your assistant coach and your general manager in rooms behind closed doors stabbing [the head coach] in the back.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But it went beyond Brooks as well. Perkins also objected to the broader leadership structure. “The coach of Memphis over the past two and a half, three seasons, ain’t been looking worth a damn.” Ja Morant’s inconsistent availability was another red flag. “Ja has only played one season where he’s played over 60 games,” he added. And Perkins was not done yet, as one of his statements surprised many hoops fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kendrick Perkins’ Jaren Statement Raises Eyebrows Across NBA

Memphis’s most recent roster shakeup—trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and draft capital—only served to heighten the criticism. The front office said it was a smart move to focus on Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., but doubters like Perkins didn’t believe them.

“I like Jaren Jackson Jr., I don’t love him,” Perkins said. “I think he is the most over-hyped player in the NBA.” With Bane gone, the burden on Jackson and Morant just skyrocketed. Perkins, however, questioned whether either was ready for the position, especially considering Jackson’s declining defensive consistency and Morant’s availability problems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gil’s Arena (@gilsarena0) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The concerns hold weight if seen through the lens of stats. Jackson, while posting a career-high 22.2 PPG, has regressed in shot-blocking and struggled with foul trouble. Morant, on the other hand, has played just 57, 61, 9, and 50 games over the past four seasons. That kind of uncertainty has already made it harder for Memphis to make the playoffs.

Now with Kendrick Perkins sounding alarms, the franchise is staring down at a high-pressure reset. The post-Brooks era hasn’t just cost Memphis a tone setter, but it may have even exposed the cracks too wide to patch. The question isn’t just whether Morant and Jackson can lead the team; it’s whether the franchise still knows what leadership should even look like.