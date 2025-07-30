Kendrick Perkins’ Chris Paul Takes Leaves Ex-Clippers in Disbelief as Old Beef Reignites

If Kendrick Perkins wishes to be remembered for anything apart from being in the Class of 2003 and his basketball career, then it has to be his raw and brutal takes. From targeting Tyrese Haliburton this playoffs with a brutal take: “Sit him down because I don’t want to hear anymore excuses,” he has found a new target. The Point God. This isn’t just a name, but an identity Chris Paul owns with pride. Debuted in 2005, CP3 found two homes in the NBA. First, the New Orleans Pelicans (then Hornets) and second, the Los Angeles Clippers. Now, at 40, he’s circling back to the Clippers for one last spell. Twenty-one years strong, still sharper than ever. The Hall of Fame is practically waiting. One of the greatest point guards to ever do it. But does Kendrick Perkins believe this?

To begin with, Chris Paul’s resume screams greatness—17 points, 9.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game across two decades. Add 12 All-Star nods and a seat on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, and the legacy looks locked in. But Perkins sees a crack. Is statistical royalty enough without a crown? Well, if 99.99% people think Paul is one of the greatest guards of all time, then the remaining 0.01% is simply Perkins. Because no, he doesn’t believe that CP3 is one of the GOAT guards. Reason? Even the best of analysts would fumble.

He has no championships to flaunt, not a single MVP or Finals MVP to engrave his name in a gold plaque, at least that’s what Big Perk seemingly feels. And he let it out too. “CP3 is a top-15 greatest point guard of all time, but I do not have him in my top 10,” Perkins said. “I don’t have CP3 ranked above Russell Westbrook.” He continued, “When it comes down to rankings, you have to check those boxes, and you gotta have those accolades. And when I say accolades, I mean championships and MVPs. But CP3 doesn’t have one MVP.”

But then, ex-NBA star, and Kendrick Perkins’ often rival in terms of thoughts and opinions, Austin Rivers brought back the heat with another opposing opinion. “This can’t be real…. Foh,” he tweeted on Big Perk’s list of the greatest point guards of all time. Well, that list consists of Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook in seventh, and so on. And even if we keep aside Perkins’ take for a moment, how does CP manage to establish that he is one of the best PGs in the league?

Chris Paul took the Pelicans to the playoffs, dragged the 2008 Spurs to seven games Western Conference semifinals, turned the Suns into 2021 Finals contenders, then helped them break records with 64 wins in 2022. That is not luck. That is legacy. So when Kendrick Perkins questions his greatness, jaws drop. Because when it comes to pure point guard magic, CP3 speaks fluently. At the same time, Perkins has also forewarned Paul about his past troubles with James Harden, so he might have to watch out for that!

Coming back to AR and KP, their back-and-forth is a full-court press of fire and flair. Austin Rivers brings the surgical takes, and Kendrick Perkins comes swinging with bold heat. From Draymond’s legacy to Tatum’s clutch gene, they’ve gone toe to toe on national TV. No grudges, just philosophy and pride colliding under the spotlight. And honestly, it’s pure basketball theater.

Austin Rivers’ clapback at Kendrick Perkins feels like a rerun of an awkward 2024 live TV showdown

A month into the 2024 season, the Los Angeles Lakers were once again spinning their wheels. They hovered in that confusing middle ground—flashes of fire, but no real roar. Late in 2023, a final stretch frenzy had experts labeling them as contenders. But this time, the spark feels short-lived. With 15 wins in their last 23 games and no trades, the purple and gold dream feels distant again.

Meanwhile, on First Take, the tension was delicious. Awful Announcing caught the moment and shared it with a caption that said it all: “Perk tried to pull out some receipts on First Take and Austin Rivers wasn’t having it.” Rivers flipped the script on Perkins mid-debate with the punchy, “I’m glad you’re taking notes on my takes. I’m gonna start taking some receipts with you, Perk, if that’s what we doing. Because you’ve got some takes too, brother.” And yes, AR came with the smoke. And the drama was as real as the Lakers’ playoff doubts.

USA Today via Reuters June 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins (21) during the second quarter in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to complete a four-game sweep. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The court may cool, but the takes keep cooking. Chris Paul’s legacy still splits the room, with Austin Rivers guarding his greatness like it’s Game 7. Meanwhile, Kendrick Perkins doubles down with his ring-first gospel. Toss in the LA Lakers’ rollercoaster and a live TV rematch brewing, and the drama writes itself. In this league of legacies and receipts, the game never really stops.