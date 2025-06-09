Kendrick Perkins Makes Bold Claim to Overshadow Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson

Every time a new NBA Draft rolls around, fans can’t help but ask the age-old question: “Yeah, but is it better than ‘96 or ‘03?” The class of ‘96 gave us Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Ray Allen, and Steve Nash—an era-defining mix of flair, fire, and finesse. Then came the 2003 batch, with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Bosh, all of whom stormed into the league like they were born for the big time. Their legacies are everywhere—from championship banners to Hall of Fame speeches. And depending on who you ask, the answer to which class reigns supreme might just depend on which one they were lucky enough to be a part of.

Kendrick Perkins spent 14 seasons in the league, grinding it out with the Celtics, Thunder, Cavs, and Pelicans. He wasn’t a stat-sheet monster—just 5.8 boards and 5.4 points a night—but he did win a ring and played real minutes on deep playoff runs. So yeah, the guy knows basketball. That’s why when he weighs in on the best draft class ever, people listen. But hey—let’s not forget, Perk was part of the 2003 NBA Draft himself… so maybe there’s just a bit of bias in there.

When a reporter of The Score asked, “What’s the greatest NBA Draft class of all time?” Kendrick Perkins didn’t hesitate before answering. “2003. Forget 1996, forget 2009. 2003! Look, me, Bron, everyone else!” That’s Perk—loud, confident, and proudly putting himself in the same sentence as the King, D-Wade, Bosh, and Melo. He didn’t even consider the class of Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant for a second. But here’s the thing—he might actually have a point. The 2003 NBA Draft wasn’t just about talent—it was about transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by theScore (@thescore) Expand Post

Pat Riley said while talking to Bleacher Report, “We all knew there were several special players in that draft. You could feel it. And we all wanted them.” Well, this draft did save the NBA from one of its most boring eras. With MJ retired and fan interest nosediving, the league needed a new wave of stars. LeBron James was already a household name before turning 18, thanks to ESPN games and magazine covers. Carmelo Anthony had just led Syracuse to a national title as a freshman. Dwyane Wade’s triple-double against Kentucky was the stuff of NCAA legend. Add Chris Bosh, international intrigue over Darko Milicic, and the league was buzzing again.

And it wasn’t just the talent—it was the ripple effect. These guys didn’t just join the NBA; they redefined it. LeBron, Wade, and Bosh chose to form a super team in Miami in 2010, breaking from the old tradition of being drafted and staying loyal. “I think there’s going to be a lockout… I think they want to send a message to these players,” Charles Barkley warned in 2011—and boom, the owners shut down the league for 161 days.

Why? Because player-generated super teams, like the ones started by the ’03 class, had shifted all the power. Melo did it next in New York, CP3 to the Clippers, and even Dwight tried it in L.A. Suddenly, stars weren’t just playing—they were planning. That’s why the 2003 draft isn’t just one of the best—it’s one of the most important in NBA history.

But as the hoop community knows, not everyone is on the same page with their opinions in this league. And this was proven by Perkins’s ex-teammate, who chose to disagree with his choice.

Ray Allen doesn’t agree with Perkins.

Ray Allen, Perkins’ former Celtics teammate with whom he clinched the 2008 title, had long ago put a definitive end to the debate. He never held back when repping the legendary 1996 NBA Draft class—and when the comparison to 2003 came up, he didn’t mince words. “Hands down, the ’96 draft,” Allen told IGN back in 2007, brushing aside all the LeBron-era hype. For Ray, it wasn’t even close. “I think they’re [the ’03 Draft class] hanging their hopes on the top four players.” Sure, LeBron, Melo, Wade, and Bosh were great—but Allen pointed out that the depth in ’96 just hit different. “Compare the top four players in each draft, and our top four have been just as good and consistent,” he explained. “Then you throw Steve Nash in there, who wasn’t in the top ten, throw Kobe in there…” Game over.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Ray wasn’t just talking names—he was talking impact, as reported by Basketball Network. “When you talk about the players who were in it (Allen Iverson, Marcus Camby, Stephon Marbury, Ray Allen (himself), Kobe, Nash), and not necessarily the top three players…” That was the real flex. The ’96 class didn’t rely on just a few superstars—it was stacked with elite players who weren’t even top picks. Kobe went 13th. Nash went 15th. Yet both left a legacy that went way beyond draft night hype. Ray knew what he was saying—and he had the rings, All-Star nods, and all-time three-point record (at one point) to back it up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Allen didn’t stop there. He zoomed out and gave flowers to the generation that came before. “We were a product of the late ’80s and ’90s, MJ, Magic, Michael, Larry, Patrick Ewing, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson … I guess I could call it the NBA Jam era,” he once said. That was his North Star. “You played with all those guys on a video game growing up… Larry Johnson, Penny Hardaway, Alonzo Mourning.” For Ray, the ’96 class was elite, but the Jordan era? That’s where the real greatness lived.

With firsthand experience and deep playoff runs under his belt, Perk’s confidence shines through as he champions the class that reshaped the modern NBA. It’s a classic debate—loyalty to your draft or respect for undeniable legends—and neither Kendrick Perkins nor Ray Allen shy away from where they stand.