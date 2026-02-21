Kendrick Perkins Says Stephen Curry’s Championship Winning “Days Are Over” Amid Injury Concerns

Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry isn’t a stranger to criticism since joining the league in 2009. His legacy and ambition have been the subject of discussion time and again. As the Warriors underperform this season, the heat on Curry continues to rise, and this time, it’s a familiar face that is coming after the 37-year-old yet again.

Former Oklahoma City Thunder player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins is known for his out-of-the-box claims while appearing on ESPN’s First Take. In light of Curry’s recent injury struggles, Perkins was adamant that the Golden Boy’s championship-winning days are tales of the past.

“The days of Steph Curry actually having a shot or winning another championship in Golden State, those days are over. Those days are over. The only hope that he had was for them to be aggressive and try to go get Giannis Antetokounmpo, and from my understanding, the Bucks wanted no part in what they were trying to offer,” Perkins said earlier today.

He went on to add how teammate Jimmy Butler’s potential return from a serious ACL injury next season adds to the uncertainty surrounding the Warriors. Not to mention, the dip in performances from another veteran in Draymond Green.

“We don’t know what Jimmy Butler at his age is going to come back looking like for us off an ACL injury. Draymond Green is done when it comes down to actually being a guy that could give you actual production, especially with the dollars that he’s making…it’s a damn shame because Steph is playing at an all-time high.

Chef Curry is averaging 27.2 PPG (career avg 24.8), 3.5RPG (career avg 4.7) and 4.8 APG (career avg 6.3) in 39 games this season. He has been dealing with multiple injury concerns this campaign, none more severe than the current runner’s knee issue he has had since January 30, 2026.

Coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors moved to bring in ‘unicorn’ Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks earlier this month. The Dubs could still make the playoffs in 2025-26. They hold the #8 seed in the West with a 29-27 record, positioning them for the play-in tournament.

The latest scans on Curry’s right knee confirmed no additional structural damage. But it did reveal bone bruising, which delays his return by at least another 10 days.

Kendrick Perkins vs Stephen Curry – An ode to 2022

NBA fans will know that this is not the first time Perkins or media analysts in general have come after Stephen Curry and the Warriors. In fact, it was Perkins and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth who made a similar prediction back in 2022.

Before inking his four-year extension with the Warriors, Perkins and Foxworth flashed a bold “zero” with their hands over their eyes when asked how many more titles Steph Curry would claim. History proved them hilariously wrong

Curry led the Warriors to the 2022 NBA championship, defeating the Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics in the finals 4-2. The Akron-born hooper also bagged the NBA Finals MVP title, the first of his career.

“I hear all the narratives: You hear everything about what we [as a team] are and what we aren’t, and what I am as a player and what I’m not. I have a hard time figuring out what they’re going to say now, so this is pretty special,” Curry said after winning ring #4.

Curry, who turns 38 next month, will be eager to silence the likes of Perkins this campaign. A potential return date looms in the first week of March, and Dubs fans will be hopeful that their star man can prove his doubters wrong, yet again.