Kendrick Perkins Set to Rival Stephen Curry, John Wall After Latest Front-Office Decision

College basketball’s newest arms race is no longer happening exclusively on the court. As schools continue adapting to the realities of NIL, the transfer portal and revenue sharing, programs have increasingly turned to former NBA stars for help in recruiting, player branding and program-building.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Over the past two years, names such as Stephen Curry, John Wall, Trae Young, Shaquille O’Neal and Damian Lillard have all accepted front-office roles at colleges, helping programs navigate recruiting, NIL opportunities and player development in a rapidly changing landscape. On Friday, another former NBA champion joined that growing list.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Kendrick Perkins has agreed to become the first general manager in Jackson State men’s basketball history while continuing his role at ESPN. “I’m thankful for this opportunity to impact young lives and pour back into my community,” Perkins said.

Perkins brings both championship experience and media visibility to a program searching for momentum. Jackson State is hoping those attributes can help raise the program’s profile at a time when recruiting reach, NIL opportunities and national exposure increasingly influence success at the college level.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Charania, Perkins worked closely with Jackson State head coach Trey Johnson and athletic director Ashley Robinson in shaping the role. The hire arrives during a significant transition period for the Tigers, who are coming off a 12-21 season after Johnson’s promotion to head coach and continue searching for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perkins’ appointment also reflects a rapidly growing trend across college basketball. Curry accepted an assistant general manager role at Davidson, Wall became president of basketball operations at Howard, and Young joined Oklahoma in an administrative capacity. Similar positions have also been created for O’Neal at Sacramento State and Lillard at Weber State as programs increasingly seek NBA connections to navigate recruiting, NIL opportunities and player development.

The movement has become particularly important in the NIL era, where schools are increasingly searching for figures who can provide recruiting connections, fundraising opportunities and national exposure without stepping into traditional coaching roles. Perkins will now join a growing list of NBA names helping shape college programs from the front office rather than the sideline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Curry at Davidson and Wall at Howard, Perkins will now be tasked with helping Jackson State compete for recruits, NIL opportunities and long-term program growth in an increasingly crowded college basketball landscape.

Why Jackson State Believes Perkins Can Help Accelerate Its Rebuild

Perkins’ new position does not change the role that made him one of ESPN’s most recognizable NBA personalities. Since joining ESPN in 2019, the former Celtics champion has built a reputation for direct opinions and player-focused analysis, traits that helped him become a regular voice on the network’s biggest basketball broadcasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago June 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins (21) during the second quarter in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to complete a four-game sweep. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

That willingness to publicly challenge basketball decisions has become a defining part of Perkins’ media career. During the NBA Finals, he questioned Spurs coach Mitch Johnson’s decision to keep Dylan Harper on the bench during a critical fourth-quarter stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just didn’t understand it,” Perkins said. “They had no answer for that young man, he should have been in the game.”

Those communication skills may prove just as valuable as Perkins’ playing résumé. While his responsibilities will extend beyond basketball through his involvement with Jackson State’s broadcast and journalism program, the former NBA champion is also expected to help elevate the program’s visibility at a time when recruiting, NIL opportunities and athlete branding have become central parts of college athletics.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a Jackson State team coming off a 12-21 season and entering a new era under head coach Trey Johnson, the hire represents more than a recognizable name—it is a bet that Perkins’ network, experience and platform can help accelerate the program’s rebuild as the Tigers continue searching for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.