“Kenny and Shaq Are the Weakest Links”: Radio Host Gives Cutthroat Take On Inside the NBA Without Ernie Johnson

Following Ernie Johnson’s emotional announcement that the 2026–27 NBA season will be his final year hosting Inside the NBA, the sports-casting world shed a tear. But not Rob Parker. Sports media pundits from Rich Eisen, Mike Breen, and Richard Jefferson all had emotional words for the Godfather. But the Odd Couple had already mourned the end of the show Ernie Johnson built.

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Before the dust settled, everyone has begun weighing in on what the future holds for NBA’s most celebrated show. On Fox Sports Radio’s The Odd Couple, co-host Rob Parker delivered a cutthroat assessment of the show’s impending end. He called time on the iconic show since its licensing move to ESPN.

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“Even when they went over to ESPN, it was not the same. It just didn’t feel the same. It was shorter, condensed. TNT had no programming. That was their prize show. ‘Let it rip. Charles, you guys want to talk for two hours tonight after the game? Fine. We’ll delay showing Raiders of the Lost Ark for the 1 millionth time,’” Parker declared.

After Turner Sports lost the NBA Media Rights, they struck a deal with ESPN to air Inside the NBA in Atlanta with its original cast and crew. But the debut of the Emmy-winning show on ESPN was marred by sporadic scheduling and limited airtime.

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While Chuck’s repeated complaints took care of that, it leaves questions about what will happen to the show when he inevitably follows Ernie out of the studio. Parker flatly declared that the remaining Inside Guys, Kenny “The Jet” Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, cannot sustain the franchise without Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley.

“I’m not surprised that this is going to end ’cause it’s going to end when Ernie and Chuck are done. I don’t believe ESPN is going to say, ‘Well, let’s get two other hosts to work with Kenny and Shaq,'” Parker stated. “To me, Kenny and Shaq are the weakest links of that show. You’re about to cut off two legs or blow out two tires of a car and basically crash.”

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When co-host Kelvin Washington interjected to emphasize Johnson’s role as the engine of the studio, Parker tempered praise for Johnson’s steady leadership with Chuck’s star power.

“With all due respect, and I’m not knocking Ernie, he drives the car, but people, it’s about Chuck,” Parker explained. “Ernie’s driving the car, Charles is the show.”

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While critical of the show’s current iteration on ESPN, Parker acknowledged the noble motivation behind Ernie and Chuck continuing past Turner’s loss of NBA broadcasting rights. By agreeing to licensing terms that kept TNT’s Atlanta production team intact, the Inside Guys effectively protected hundreds of behind-the-scenes jobs, including producers, directors, and stage managers who would have otherwise faced layoffs.

However, Parker concluded that the licensing agreement was ultimately a brief extension rather than a true revival, confirming he’s not emotional about Ernie’s retirement after ESPN’s treatment.

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“I’m not shedding any tears for the end of Inside the NBA ’cause it essentially to me had already died when it moved over to ESPN. It was never the same. Never felt the same way. Was an abbreviated, dressed-down, cut-rate version of what was an iconic show for a very, very long time.”

Johnson’s decision to step down after 37 seasons stems from a combination of the work he put into making the show work and health considerations after a heart bypass surgery 14 months ago. His departure aligns with long-standing statements from Barkley, who previously noted on The Bill Simmons Podcast that he and Johnson view themselves as a “package deal,” signaling that Chuckster is unlikely to remain at the desk without his long-time anchor.

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Although rumors have circulated about potential network replacements, including speculation that ESPN’s top on-air personalities like Pat McAfee or Stephen A. Smith might join Shaq and Kenny, Parker and Washington maintained that attempting to rebrand Inside the NBA around the remaining panelists would be a mistake.

As Johnson prepares for his victory lap throughout the 2026–27 campaign, media analysts increasingly view his departure not just as a host’s retirement, but as the final chapter for an era-defining NBA broadcast.