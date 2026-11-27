LeBron James reminded the basketball world why he remains a postseason nightmare on Wednesday night. By authoring a historic triple-double to lift a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers squad past the Miami Heat 111–104, he outdid his own record in his 24th season. His performance flipped the Inside Guys’ opinions from skepticism to celebrating his insane productivity. Yet Kenny “The Jet” Smith expressed that praise was a little iffy.

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With Joel Embiid sidelined by illness and Jaylen Brown exiting before halftime due to left hamstring tightness, LeBron James dusted off the cape, as he claimed. The 41-year-old star delivered 25 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds, making him the oldest player in NBA history to log a triple-double while pushing the Sixers to an Eastern Conference-best 15–4 record.

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While Charles Barkley spent the Inside the NBA broadcast questioning whether Philadelphia’s injury-plagued core can survive a seven-game playoff series without adding frontcourt depth, Kenny Smith pushed back on the idea that James is slowing down. Pointing to how James carried the Los Angeles Lakers during the opening round of last season’s playoffs while Luka Doncic was injured, Smith warned the league that James remains dangerous. However, he attributed that longevity largely to modern perimeter rules.

“We can’t forget without Luka in the playoffs, he dominated the first round of the series,” Smith said on the broadcast. “And you know, he still has that ability to because, the way the game is played today, obviously, with the lack of handchecking, it is a parallel game. And so what happens is if you’re like a track star, and he can just stay in track shape, and he’s pushing the ball like a track star and not getting touched, not getting slowed down, and he’s still 6’9, 240 lbs, and can still move on a track pace and the NBA is still in danger with him on the floor.”

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Chuck had a change of heart, claiming James is “able to score if they need him,” while hyping him as someone who can carry a team.

Fan Pulse WHAT'S THE MOST UNDERRATED ROLE ON A CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM? The big man who does all the dirty work. The defensive stopper who shuts down stars. The sharpshooter who makes defenses pay. The glue guy who keeps the locker room together. JD1 fan is discussing this See results arrow_forward

Shaquille O’Neal followed Kenny’s statement with his take on the issue.

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“At this age, with so many weapons, sometimes he could just sit back and chill. But tonight, the weapons were unavailable, so he did what he had to do. So, you know, he’s smart enough to know when to attack and when to keep everybody involved.”

In comparison, Smith’s attempt to compliment James’ conditioning while framing it around the absence of hand-checking did not sit well with fans. What started as a defense of James’ playoff ceiling quickly turned into a heated debate across social media, with fans questioning the logic of suggesting a 250-pound freight train would struggle against physical perimeter contact.

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NBA fans ‘hand-check’ Kenny Smith for theory on LeBron James

Rather than nodding along with Kenny’s era comparison, fans immediately pointed out the physical reality of trying to impede a player with King James’ combination of size, speed, and momentum.

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One viewer mocked the sheer mechanics of putting a hand on James in the open floor, writing, “Handcheck LeBron while he’s running at full speed and see if you still have a hand afterwards.”

Another echoed that exact skepticism while calling out Smith’s reasoning, commenting, “Kenny trying to sound intelligent and literally contradicting himself. Try hand-checking a 240lb man coming full speed.”

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Other fans questioned who from the 1980s or 1990s would realistically contain James if the older rules applied now.

“who does he propose would stop lebron if hand checking was allowed?” one user asked.

Another laid out a detailed comparison to two Hall of Famers who dominated physical defenses: “Amazing how both Magic Johnson and Karl Malone were able to thrive during the hand checking era with ease. But somehow LeBron James who is literally the both of them combined (6’9 Forward with savant level basketball IQ, extremely high difficulty passing, AND high level scoring ability) somehow THAT guy wouldn’t be able to do the same if not better???? 🤦🏾‍♂️”

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Several commenters went a step further, arguing that allowing more contact would actually benefit James at nearly 42 years old rather than slow him down.

“makes no sense kenny. if the game was more physical that would play more into lebrons advantage at this stage of his career?” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, most who declared that hand-checking is an overrated defensive tactic aimed directly at Smith’s own playing days to dismiss the notion that hand-checking was an automatic stopper, posting, “Yo these old dudes really think if you can keep your hand on someone it dictates how they’re gonna score ??? Kenny smith wasn’t fast at all and had mid handle and he navigated hand checking. You mean to tell me one of the strongest players in league history wouldn’t navigate it? I want these shows canceled.”

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Despite the online pushback aimed at Smith’s commentary, James’ on-court production against Miami spoke for itself. Recording his 126th career regular-season triple-double, and his sixth since turning 40, James kept the crowd on its feet with showy three-pointers and alley-oops. He scored 14 straight points in the second quarter and sealed the milestone by grabbing his 10th rebound in the final two minutes as Philadelphia snapped Miami’s seven-game winning streak.