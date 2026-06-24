Kenny Smith Looked Visibly Upset After Richard Jefferson’s Insensitive Comments on Jay Williams

It’s not draft night without a little awkwardness. And it indeed got uncomfortable when Kenny Smith’s appearance on ESPN’s live coverage of the 2026 NBA Draft changed up the usual routine. The Inside Guy joined Richard Jefferson and Jay Williams on an epic night that warranted a little throwbacks to their own draft nights. When it was Williams’ turn, RJ took an unexpected jab at at his college rival. The jab though, by Kenny Smith’s and most’s standards, was a bit of a low blow.

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Jefferson brought up the tragic end of Williams professional basketball career in a manner that left Kenny “The Jet” Smith noticeably upset. The now ESPN colleagues were part of the same 2002 draft class while Kenny was already a TNT analyst. While Williams went second overall to the Bulls, RJ was 13th.

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Reflecting on how New Jersey celebrated their hometown star, Williams, on draft night from over two decades ago, Jefferson remarked, “They also didn’t see the future coming, so they were cheering…” Jefferson, to his credit, noticed the instant tension on the side and quickly told Williams, “sorry, I apologize.”

Williams could only mutter a stunned, “Wow…” in response. Kenny didn’t play it off, shaking his head in disbelief at the sheer insensitivity of the comment. Visibly bothered by the blunt dismissal of a career altered by tragedy, Kenny was hunched over with his hands clasped together in total seriousness.

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He cut in RJ’s apology to say, “Hey listen, the guy was an unbelievable talent.”

Jefferson doubled down, firing back that Williams “was okay in college.” RJ’s Arizona Wildcats and Williams’ Duke Blue Devils had clashed in the 2001 NCAA Championship. Duke won, so of course, RJ would say that.

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But Smith firmly corrected the narrative, “His career trajectory would’ve been a lot different if he didn’t like motorcycles.”

Williams quietly validated Smith’s defense by responding, “Yes. That’s on record. I wrote a book about it.”

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Trying to laugh off the mounting tension, Richard Jefferson slumped back in his seat in defeat, offering a sarcastic parting shot: “I guess everybody that goes to Duke isn’t that smart.” Again, Kenny showed he didn’t like that comment, which made RJ defensively add, “He wrote a book about it. I’m agreeing with him.“

Jefferson drew immediate backlash from viewers when he threw shots at Williams on a non-basketball incident. However, Williams took it in stride and some even defended Jefferson claiming he didn’t mean anything malicious about it.

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Kenny Smith defends Jay Williams’ career that ended too soon

Younger fans may not know the premature end of a career that should’ve-been on June 19, 2003. Jay Williams, who had been a dominant Naismith Player of the Year and NCAA champion at Duke, loved motorcycles and the spreed and adrenaline boost that came with it.

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He was riding a Yamaha R6 sport-bike one night and ended up crashing into a street light in Chicago. The devastating collision gave him a fractured leg, a dislocated knee, a shattered pelvis, a torn peroneal nerve and tore three essential ligaments in his left knee. He needed extensive surgeries and rehabilitation, including hundreds of staples and multiple tendon transfers. He reportedly couldn’t move his lower body and went through a lot to regain mobility.

The accident effectively ended his NBA career after only 75 games and one rookie season. While he pivoted to broadcast, his raw, poignant memoir, Life Is Not an Accident revealed his grueling physical rehabilitation and emotional battle with depression after losing his NBA career.

Because the incident remains one of the most heartbreaking “what-if” stories in modern sports history, Jefferson’s decision to treat it as a casual punchline rubbed his colleagues the wrong way.

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Yet fans are willing to give Jefferson a little grace since Kenny instantly schooled him. A few claim he had likely just arrived with an overly casual mindset after a wild, celebratory European vacation for the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship reunion.

Williams also seemed forgiving, though his body language clearly showed he was genuinely grateful that Smith took the initiative to stand up for his legacy, short as it was. While the panel recovered quickly and moved on to the 2026 rookie prospects on the board, this exchange served as a blunt reminder that certain career-ending hardships are not broadcast filler.