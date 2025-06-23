Kenyon Martin’s Starstruck Moment With Boxing Hero Steals Spotlight at Jason Kidd’s Family Event

Athletes may play different games, but the respect? That’s universal. Whether it’s basketball, baseball, or boxing, the world of sports is one big, interconnected family. These players push and inspire each other, united by that same drive to be great. And that exact spirit was on full display when two legends—Kenyon Martin Sr. and Sugar Ray Leonard—shared a moment of real camaraderie.

Kenyon Martin played 15 solid seasons in the league, suiting up for teams like the Nuggets and Nets, and averaged 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds across 757 games. He even earned an All-Star nod along the way. On the other side, you’ve got Sugar Ray Leonard—an Olympic gold medalist and a six-time world champion across five weight classes. That’s greatness in two completely different arenas, but the energy? The respect? Totally the same. When legends like these connect, it’s bigger than stats—it’s legacy recognizing legacy.

That unexpected crossover moment happened at TJ Kidd’s foundation event. Kenyon Martin posted a photo with Sugar Ray Leonard on Instagram, writing, “Pound 4 Pound one of The Greatest Boxers of all Time @sugarrayleonard it was an honor to be in the Presence of Greatness. At the @tjkidd__ foundation event.”

And Sugar Ray Leonard’s résumé backs up every word of that caption. He won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and went on to dominate professional boxing, becoming the first fighter to earn over $100 million in purses. With championship belts in five different weight divisions—from welterweight to light heavyweight—Leonard was named Fighter of the Decade for the 1980s by The Ring magazine. His mix of speed, skill, and heart made him a global icon—one worthy of all the praise he still receives today.

But while Martin’s moment with Leonard showed mutual admiration, not all of his history in the spotlight has been so friendly. Things have been tense between Tim Thomas and Kenyon Martin ever since their heated Knicks-Nets playoff battles back in 2004—and even now, it’s still smoldering. When 50 Cent joked about putting them on a boxing undercard alongside Chris Brown and Soulja Boy, Thomas was all in. But Martin? He wasn’t biting.

“I’m a 39-year-old grown-ass man, dog,” Martin told Billboard. “If that was going to happen, I would have took care of it seven years ago… I’m not gonna entertain that.” Funny thing is—Martin’s got a real connection to boxing. He told Scoop B Radio, “I boxed growing up… I still hit the heavy bag.” So for a second, it almost felt possible. But Martin’s not here for the circus. And Thomas? He’s still calling him “fugazi.”

Legends unite as TJK Classic III raises $155K for youth empowerment

On June 21, Santa Monica’s Corsair Gym wasn’t just about hoops—it was about heart. The third edition of the TJK Classic brought together athletes, influencers, and fans for more than just a show. It was about giving back, and this year, TJ Kidd—Jason Kidd‘s son—raised an impressive $155,830 for the 7’6″ Foundation, founded by former NBA player Mamadou N’Diaye. That’s not just a number—it’s a direct investment in underserved youth, both locally and globally, through basketball, mentorship, and access to essential resources.

Mamadou’s foundation, true to its name and size, is built on big goals. The 7’6″ Foundation works to empower young people with tools for success—on and off the court. From mentorship and education to exposure through sports, their mission aligns perfectly with the TJK Classic’s purpose-driven approach. It wasn’t just a partnership; it was a natural extension of the work both Mamadou and TJ are already doing in their own lanes. “We came up with this collaboration after the second Classic,” TJ shared earlier. “His passion is inspiring, and working with the 7’6” Foundation shines a light on the amazing work they’re doing.”

After the event, TJ Kidd took to Instagram to celebrate the impact, posting: “WE LOVE YOU MAMADOU. We know you’re gonna change lives with the work your doing @sevensixfoundation !!! #76Foundation #TJKClassicIII 🏀 #LA #Basketball.” And that pretty much sums it up. This wasn’t just about basketball—it was about using the game as a bridge to something bigger.

With this kind of momentum, the TJK Classic isn’t just growing—it’s evolving into a real force for change. And with legends like Kenyon and Sugar Ray Leonard coming together under one roof, we’d love to see more events like these keep the spirit going.

