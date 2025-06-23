Kevin Durant Trade Exposes Reality for Rockets as Ex-Warriors Star Makes Wild U-Turn

Remember when Shams Charania predicted this summer to be “the craziest offseason of all“. The Rockets made their intentions clear on the day of Game 7 Finals as they acquired Kevin Durant. After a defeat to the Warriors in the playoffs, many thought that the young team needed a veteran. And who better than the 15x All-Star in KD? But not everybody is on the hype train, as a former Wizards star who made his NBA debut with the Warriors still feels that the addition won’t be enough to secure the championship soon.

“The Rockets not in a position to win a chip next season even with KD they still need more pieces.” Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts on threads and then shared them on his Instagram as well. Let’s remind everyone that Slim Reaper for three straight seasons averaged 25 points per game, shooting 50 % from the field, 40% from three, becoming the first player in the NBA to do so. Yet, Agent Zero feels that this quality alone won’t push the Rockets to the moon in their bid to win the championship since back-to-back trophies in ’94 and ’95.

“I mean, they’re going to need something else. You just can’t put KD with a bunch of young kids who’s never been anywhere and then expect that this is going to be a championship-contending team.” This was the explanation from Arenas on his YouTube channel. He continued, “That’s what they wanted to give up, KD. If that’s what they wanted to give up for KD, all blessed to him. No, that, I mean, it helps the Rockets, but the Rockets are not in a situation where they can win a championship tomorrow.”

So, it’s clear that the Rockets are not winning even with Kevin Durant, as per Arenas. But there is another clip of the ex-Wizards star where he openly backs the trade, plus he did it in a humorous way, taking shots at himself. During the playoffs, Arenas changed his support for teams once his Lakers bowed out. After the Rockets trade news, he switched sides once again. “Gilbert Arenas Waste no time Jumping on the Houston KD bandwagon 🗣️Lets go houston 😂🤦🏾‍♂️.”

In the video, the 43-year-old first predicts that 2026 is the year for the Lakers. But then, later finds out the news about the Rockets trading for KD. Without saying a word for the rest of the clip, Agent Zero removes his Lakers shirt and wears the red Houston jersey. Even though Gil might disagree, other former stars don’t.

Former Champions back Kevin Durant to bring the glory back to Houston

He was on stage at Fanatics Fest in New York when the news crashed through the actual topic of conversation. The 15-time All-Star joins a Rockets squad that finished No. 2 in the West but collapsed in Round 1. Under coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets boasted a balanced attack led by All-Star Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Fred VanVleet. Because of which Magic Johnson, who is busy with his vacation, made the prediction.

“Two-time NBA Champion and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant being traded to Houston will make Rockets one of the favorites in West next season.” The Lakers legend wasn’t the only one with his point of view. Former champion with the Rockets feels the addition of KD makes them a real contender.

“Welcome to Clutch City @KDTrey5 let me give you a tour of the greatest city in the world homeboy.” In his first tweet, Vernon Maxwell was ready to ride around with Houston’s new recruit. The prediction came in his next tweet. “The Rockets winning it all this year,” Maxwell tweeted. So, whose opinion really counts? Surely Kevin Durant, who has a chronic online presence, may have seen some of this opinion. And with no championship after the Warriors era, he would be itching to get one.