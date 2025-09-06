Kevin Garnett and Paul Piece Send Wholesome Message to Carmelo Anthony on Hall of Fame Induction

Rings, titles, MVP tags, and a jersey hanging forever in the rafters. You see, that’s the ultimate definition of greatness in the NBA. We look back on the past, stare at Michael Jordan’s 90s era. That Shaq-Kobe terror of the 2000s or even the unforgettable Warriors dynasty of the late 2010s. Yet, the mosaic feels incomplete without a name, or of an unsung hero, if you will? And that is Carmelo Anthony.

Call him a Denver Nuggets legend or the face of the New York Knicks, that boy from Brooklyn, reshaped basketball in the most unique ways. He never had any of those elements to add “NBA’s greatest” as a prefix or suffix to his name. But those unparalleled records at the Olympic Games have now put him in the Shrine of Icons– the Hall of Fame.

On September 6, basketball will immortalize the 2008 Redeem Team in its history. This time, the crowd would remember Kobe Bryant in their hearts and minds. His run through Pau Gasol’s chest would become a tale to remember for ages. But for Dwyane Wade, Dwight Howard, and Carmelo Anthony? Shades of orange and valor will etch this moment.

Thus, without any delay, Melo’s archnemesis from the Boston Celtics, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, shared a heartwarming message. The fellow Hall of Famers shared an old clip of themselves talking about the 41-year-old Brooklyn-born forward. Well, the caption read: “Welcome to the club @carmeloanthony 🤝 That orange jacket looks great on you 💯 #CarmeloAnthony #HallofFame #HoF.”

Melo was a force of nature before the conversion of the 3-4. Meanwhile, Kevin Garnett said, “He was just too physical for the 2s, and he was just too physical for 3s.” Every match-up showcased him as “the way more physical specimen.” It didn’t matter who he played. KG further added, “I’m talking about one of the better scorers, too.” Melo’s body of work commands respect, and Garnett makes it clear he does not get enough credit.

Indeed, Paul Pierce relished guarding the stars, but he actually hated guarding Melo. He explained that “Melo is trying to give you 40 and kind of hurt you doing it.” Making him tougher than others. Pierce recalled their battles as a real war and celebrated Melo’s incredible NBA and college career, including his cold, unforgettable run in New York.

Moreover, Carmelo Anthony has countless reasons to be considered one of the game’s elite. And to begin the run, let’s dive deeper into his history. The young boy from Syracuse. The 3rd overall pick in the iconic 2003 class with LeBron James, D-Wade, and others. Melo has truly earned his place in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Carmelo Anthony’s historic basketball career

Carmelo Anthony gave Syracuse its first and only NCAA title in 2003, averaging 22.2 points, 10 rebounds, and shooting 45.3 percent as a freshman. He poured in 33 points in the semifinals against Texas. Then he added 20 points and 10 rebounds in the final against Kansas, claiming Freshman of the Year and Final Four Most Outstanding Player. After a 30-5 run, he declared for the draft and went third overall in the iconic 2003 class.

Melo’s Olympic debut in 2004 was a trial by fire. On a roster with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson, Stephon Marbury, and Tim Duncan, Team USA fell to bronze, branded the greatest failure in modern Olympic basketball. Melo scored just 2.4 points in seven games. The backlash was merciless. However, the setback forged him, fueling his rise as one of Team USA’s most dominant international scorers.

By 2006, Melo roared back at the FIBA World Championship as co-captain. Shattering the U.S. single-game scoring record with 35 points against Italy, he ruled. He averaged 19.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, earning All-Tournament honors. In 2008, he returned to Beijing, scoring 21 points on a perfect 13-of-13 from the line, adding 13 in the gold medal win over Spain. Then, in 2016, Melo captured gold again, becoming the first American man with three Olympic golds. In the New York Knicks, he tallied 10,186 points, 24.7 points per game, 412 games, and a 62-point single-game record.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To be honest, Carmelo Anthony carved his name into basketball history with fire and finesse. From Syracuse glory to Olympic gold, he dominated courts across the world. He made New York roar, shattered records, and carried Team USA on his back. With every point, rebound, and clutch moment, Melo proved greatness wears many shades. Today, the Hall of Fame finally has its orange jacket.