Kevin Garnett & Undrafted NBA Talent Crushed 6x Pro Bowler’s Basketball Dreams — Here’s What Happened

In 1994, NFL legend Randy Moss was the West Virginia Player of the Year in football. He was also the West Virginia Player of the Year in basketball twice. However, one Nike camp changed the trajectory of the 49-year-old. Players like Kevin Garnett and Jason Williams were enough to make him realize that he didn’t belong in the hooper’s world.

In the summer of 94, Nike gathered the nation’s best hoop prospects at a remote camp for a weekend of nonstop basketball. Jason Williams, already a year older, was part of that scene. Meanwhile, Randy Moss kept playing a year up through AAU and soon earned his invite. He arrived with Jean Neighbors, and later both ran point guard at LSU. Still, Moss lived as a seasonal athlete, while Kevin Garnett and Tennessee star Ron Mercer stayed locked in the gym year-round.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, Moss shared his basketball camp experience. “I’m sitting up there, not really feeling good about it because I’m seeing Kevin Garnett. I’m just seeing guys, 6’7”, 6’11”, 7-footers,” Moss shared with the Kelce Brothers. “So I’m sitting up here asking myself, can I compete? Do I belong here?” Then came a matchup with a California squad led by the top-ranked underclassman, Schea Cotton.

Moss still urged the Kelces to Google the name. Cotton went undrafted in the 2000 NBA draft. And in the pro bowler’s eyes, only three true phenoms ever existed: Moses Malone, Schea Cotton, and LeBron James. “We play them. He [Schea Cotton]’s a left-hander. Well, he embarrasses me. I come back. He totally, totally embarrassed me,” Moss recalled.

“This guy is an underclassman, but he’s the No.1-rated player in the country.” Moreover, that year, KG entered that year as the top-ranked senior, while Cotton, only a sophomore, still carried the reputation of the top overall talent. Soon after, a rain delay paused the games, leaving Moss frustrated and already questioning where he truly belonged. “I’m on a court. Kevin Garnett’s out there playing. So me and him somehow get into a one-on-one match.”

Years later, Randy Moss had an opportunity to ask the Boston Celtics legend if he remembered. Meanwhile, he recalled more details from the day of embarrassment.

“So, using my speed with basketball, guys, I try to get to the rim and try to lay it up as high as I possibly could over the white box,” Moss said. “Kevin Garnett gets up on the basketball and pins my ball with the palm of his hand.”

After Schea Cotton had already shaken his confidence on the court, Kevin Garnett delivered another humbling moment, piling on the frustration. By the time Randy Moss returned home from the Nike Camp, the experience still weighed on him.

Naturally, people around him were curious and asked how the elite camp had actually gone. “I said, ‘Football player. That’s what I’m gonna be.’ I said, ‘Man, I’m ready for football. Yes, I am,'” the 6-time Pro Bowler narrated.

It’s safe to say that the 2004 NBA MVP was a menace at the 1994 Nike Camp that forced Randy Moss to quit his basketball dreams. Moreover, it’s now as clear as the day why many people assumed Kevin Garnett to be one of the most lethal players in the league, despite names like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James dominating the floor.

Kevin Garnett: The rise of the Big Ticket

Well, Garnett’s rise began in high school and moved fast. After three seasons at Mauldin High School in South Carolina, he shifted to Farragut Career Academy in Chicago while living with his sister. There, the 19-year-old exploded into a national force. Garnett led Farragut to a 28–2 record and claimed USA Today National High School Player of the Year.

He also secured Illinois Mr. Basketball after posting 25.2 points, 17.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 6.5 blocks on 66.8%. Across four seasons, he stacked 2,553 points, 1,809 rebounds, and 737 blocks while sharing the court with Ronnie Fields. Meanwhile, KG’s reputation kept soaring. He shone at the McDonald’s All-American Game with 18 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks, earning Most Outstanding Player honors.

Colleges circled quickly. Michigan, Maryland, and North Carolina all pushed hard. Garnett once said Maryland would have been his choice. However, many insiders believed Michigan held the edge because it admired the Fab Five and Chris Webber.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 15, 2012; San Antonio, TX, USA; Boston Celtics center Kevin Garnett (5) walks down the court during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Eventually, the NBA path opened. Garnett wanted financial security for his family, and NCAA eligibility became tricky after an ACT issue. A Chicago coach connected him with agent Eric Fleisher, who arranged workouts where Garnett dominated older players. Scouts from 13 lottery teams watched closely as he even touched the box above the rim during drills.

Kevin McHale, Elgin Baylor, Flip Saunders, and Kevin Loughery observed the session. Soon after, Garnett entered the 1995 NBA Draft, and Minnesota selected him fifth overall, launching the modern prep to pro era, later followed by Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Greatness sometimes arrives as a brutal reality check. First, the undrafted Schea Cotton stunned Randy Moss, then Kevin Garnett sealed the lesson at that Nike camp. So Moss chose football and never looked back. Meanwhile, Garnett kept rising with unstoppable force. Looks like one summer collision quietly shaped two legendary paths in sports history.