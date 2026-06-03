Kevin Garnett Questions Whether Victor Wembanyama Can Handle MSG Pressure Ahead of NBA Finals Despite Mentoring Him

Victor Wembanyama spent his offseason doing everything a future superstar is supposed to do. He sought wisdom from NBA legends, trained alongside some of basketball’s sharpest minds, and even traveled halfway across the world to work with Chinese monks, all in pursuit of taking the next step after a promising but interrupted sophomore season. Yet for all the work Wembanyama has put in, one NBA icon remains unconvinced he’s ready for the game’s biggest test.

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Kevin Garnett, who spent time mentoring the Spurs phenom this summer, recently cast doubt on whether Wembanyama is prepared for the pressure, scrutiny, and intensity that come with a championship run, particularly on a Finals stage against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

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“Knick’s finna smash ’em,” Garnett declared on KG Certified. His rant followed Pierce’s prediction that the Spurs would win the NBA Finals.

“Can the boy play in the pressure cooker? Can he come in Madison Square and play? And ain’t no going to play no chess and going to Carbone and think you going to be in the streets of New York. Nah, you gonna be in that hotel room. Ain’t no going out. You don’t want to be out in this storm. You won’t be out in the Knicks storm. Knicks gonna bone these N—-.”

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Pierce, however, wasn’t about to let Garnett’s criticism go unchallenged. While KG questioned whether Wembanyama could withstand the pressure of a Finals showdown in New York, Pierce pointed out that Garnett himself had spent part of the summer preparing the Spurs star for just such moments.

“Listen. Wemby came to see KG this summer. You hear how he talking?” Pierce fired back, reminding his co-host of the praise he had previously showered on the young phenom.

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The exchange was particularly noteworthy given Garnett’s own glowing assessment of Wembanyama just months earlier. Speaking about their offseason sessions, the former MVP revealed that the reigning unanimous Defensive Player of the Year wasn’t seeking workout tips as much as he was searching for a championship mindset.

“He came to me for the base. You hear me? That’s what he wants. He wants mentality. ‘How do I get stronger? How do I get better? And then when I’m out there, what am I doing?’ So yeah, here’s what I’m thinking, Victor. And we went through it. And he never blinked. He never blinked at me,” Garnett said.

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Adding that the two spent more than two hours talking on a football field. Despite the training, not just with the Celtics legend, but with other former NBA legends, this Finals experience will still be different from the time when Wemby previously experienced in NYC.

And that’s precisely where Garnett’s concern stems from.

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The Hall of Famer wasn’t simply talking about X’s and O’s when he questioned Wembanyama’s readiness for a Finals clash in New York. He was also referring to the circus that comes with it, a level of attention and chaos unlike anything most NBA players ever experience.

Garnett’s comments appeared to reference Wembanyama’s memorable trip to Washington Square Park in December 2024, when the Spurs star spent about an hour playing chess with fans following a win over the Nets and a Christmas Day loss to the Knicks. According to KG, that kind of spontaneous outing wouldn’t be possible in the middle of a Knicks Finals run.

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In fact, Garnett jokingly suggested Wembanyama would need a security detail comparable to the Secret Service just to leave his hotel. Hyperbole aside, his broader point isn’t entirely far-fetched.

The Knicks’ historic playoff run has transformed New York into a frenzy. Fans have flooded the streets after victories, climbing billboards, street fixtures, and virtually any structure high enough to serve as a makeshift celebration platform while chanting, “Go New York, Go.”

The scenes have reportedly led to arrests and even changes to some public watch-party plans, yet the enthusiasm has shown little sign of slowing down.

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Even beloved Knicks figures haven’t been immune to the chaos. Franchise icon J.R. Smith found himself overwhelmed by celebrating supporters during championship festivities, with videos showing people stumbling over one another as he and those around him repeatedly urged fans to “relax.”

More recently, Knicks captain Jalen Brunson has even expressed some hesitation about how he would navigate potential championship celebrations with the fan base.

If that’s the experience for hometown heroes, then Garnett’s warning about Wembanyama makes some sense. The Spurs star wouldn’t be a fan favorite – he’d be the opponent standing between New York and a championship. And unlike most players, the 7-foot-4 phenom can’t exactly blend into a crowd or slip through the city unnoticed.

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Another psychological factor that could be a hurdle for Victor Wembanyama’s ascension

At 22 years old, Victor Wembanyama is already piling up accolades at a pace most NBA legends could only dream of. Rookie of the Year. Defensive Player of the Year. Western Conference Finals MVP. The Spurs phenom’s resume is growing almost as quickly as his reputation as the league’s next great superstar.

And when San Antonio found itself staring down a winner-take-all Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wembanyama found extra fuel. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s regular-season MVP triumph was fresh in everyone’s mind, and the French star used it as motivation to deliver one of the biggest performances of his young career, helping the Spurs punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.

But while the celebration that followed captured the emotion of a franchise on the rise, not everyone was impressed.

KG knows what championship expectations look like and had a very different reaction to the postgame scenes. For the Hall of Famer, the Spurs’ mission wasn’t accomplished – it had only just begun.

“That was too emotional for that,” Garnett said. “Man, he got four more games to try to get. You got to go through the Finals now.”

The comments highlighted a fascinating contrast between two generations: Garnett’s relentless, unfinished-business mentality versus Wembanyama’s willingness to embrace the moment.

However, if Kevin Garnett was worried that the Spurs were celebrating too soon, Wembanyama’s latest comments suggest the young superstar is already focused on the bigger picture.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, Wembanyama admitted that the Game 7 victory over OKC produced emotions unlike anything he had experienced in recent memory.

But he was equally clear that the celebration had an expiration date.

“The emotion was really something I haven’t felt in a while, I don’t even know since when,” Wembanyama said. “But coming back down from this is a challenge, and it’s not done yet. We still need to really come back down to earth and realize that we haven’t done the hardest yet.”

The 22-year-old echoed the same unfinished-business mentality that Garnett preached, stressing that the Western Conference crown means little if San Antonio cannot finish the job on the league’s biggest stage.

“The job isn’t done at all, so we still got about, I don’t know what time is it, like 30-plus hours to recenter,” he added.

While Wembanyama wore his emotions on his sleeve in the aftermath of the Game 7 triumph, his remarks before the Finals made one thing clear: the celebration was for the moment, not the mission.

With four wins now separating the Spurs from a championship, his focus has already shifted to the challenge that matters most.