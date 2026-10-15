Kevin Garnett Reveals Which NBA Team He’d Like to Coach and It’s Not Timberwolves or Celtics

Kevin Garnett has never been shy about his loyalty to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics. Both franchises shaped his legacy, with Boston delivering the NBA championship he chased throughout his career. But when asked which team he would choose if he were to step into coaching, the HoF had a different answer.

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Garnett picked the Portland Trail Blazers, pointing to a roster construction decision he believes could matter against the Western Conference’s best.

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Speaking during a recent livestream with N3ON, Garnett explained why he sees himself as a teacher rather than a coach. “I don’t have the patience to coach, bro. I’m a teacher. Coaching is more like babysitting,” he said. He enjoys teaching technique and serving as a veteran voice, but managing a roster and directing five players through every possession is a tough job.

“That’s management. I’m not good at that.”

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Then he named Portland. “I would never coach, but if I could coach a team? Yeah. Portland. I like Portland.” However, Kevin Garnett made it very clear about his past teams. “I love Minnesota because Ant Man and I’m a Timberwolves. I f**k with the C’s, you know what I’m saying? Because Tatum and they gonna do their thing, but it’s something about this (Blazers). We haven’t seen it yet.”

Blazers’ guard depth has caught his attention. He believes a team needs multiple players who can handle the ball and create offense against the Western Conference’s best defenses.

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Kevin Garnett praised Portland for keeping its guards rather than trading them away. The group includes: Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Jrue Holiday, and Scoot Henderson. They also had Shaedon Sharpe, but he sustained a torn meniscus, which is expected to sideline him for at least six months.

They do have the challenge of deciding who to start, who closes and how to keep the floor space with multiple guards.

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“I like the parts of Portland because small ball is gonna be a thing this year. When I saw Portland didn’t trade Holiday, and they didn’t trade none of they smalls, they kept all the guards. You know why? Because you gotta have guard play to beat the Spurs. You gotta have guard play to beat OKC.”

Garnett’s point is about surviving playoff pressure.

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Teams need more than one player who can bring the ball up, break down the defender, and create a shot when the initial action stalls. Against long, athletic defenses, relying on one creator can leave an offense with few answers late in possessions.

Kevin Garnett’s argument is for keeping options. And it’s not proof that the fit has already solved the West problem. Against OKC’s pressure and the Spurs’ length, that depth could keep Portland from becoming predictable.

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The rest of the roster offers some flexibility.

Deni Avdija gives the Blazers another playmaker on the wing, while Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III provide size and rim protection when available. If the Blazers can use their guards to pressure defenses without sacrificing balance on the other end, they can adjust their lineup to suit different opponents.

Avdija can initiate offense, while Clingan offers a vertical target and Williams another rim protector. Micah Nori must find combinations that preserve spacing and defense while dividing touches among four guards.

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After 12 seasons in Minnesota, Kevin Garnett joined Boston and won the 2008 championship alongside Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. He remains attached to both franchises. But the Blazers’ guard depth caught his eye while assessing the Western Conference.

That does not mean Garnett is considering a coaching career. He said he prefers teaching technique and sharing experience to managing rotations or handling a roster’s demands. His Portland choice is a tactical endorsement of the Blazers’ roster choice this season.