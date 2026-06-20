Kevin Garnett Says Victor Wembanyama and Tim Duncan Don’t Have a “Fluid” Relationship, Offers to Help Spurs Star

The confetti’s been swept up. The sore-loser sniping has been picked apart in every group chat and postgame show. Now for the conversation that actually matters: why did the most talented player to enter the league in a generation come apart on the NBA’s biggest stage?

Victor Wembanyama’s development remains the most fascinating storyline in basketball- and it just got a lot more interesting. Before he’d played a single playoff minute, the Spurs phenom was already bending the rules of normal preparation: training with Shaolin monks, tracking down retired legends for one-on-one sessions, doing whatever it took to fast-track his way to a championship. It nearly worked- Wemby dragged San Antonio to the Finals in just his third season. Then it all unraveled. Kevin Garnett thinks he knows why. The former Defensive Player of the Year and one of the most lethal scorers of his generation says Wembanyama isn’t getting the mentorship he actually needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Man… to get to master-level, you got to go see the masters, man,” Garnett asserted on KG Certified’s ‘Ticket & The Truth’. “I know he tapped into Dream [Hakeem Olajuwon]. I know he tapped into, you know… but you got to go tap into the Rasheeds [Rasheed Wallace], the Duncans [Tim Duncan], right.”

When Paul Pierce reminded, “I mean, he got Duncan right there, too,” Garnett dropped a truth bomb regarding the inner dynamics in San Antonio.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah. I don’t think that… at least from what I’m hearing, it ain’t constant. Like, you know, like we’re open. We’re different. You know, it’s a different dynamic in how they move. You understand? And it ain’t fluid from what I’m hearing. You know, it ain’t inviting… And I don’t know if bro actually in that frame of mind.”

Hakeem Olajuwon, who is known for his basketball camps for kids in Houston, had an elite offseason student last offseason in Victor Wembanyama. After learning the signature footwork of the 2x NBA champion, Wemby was on track to break Olajuwon’s postseason blocks record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before that, he was getting firsthand lessons on the crossover from ‘J-Craws’ Jamal Crawford himself and was showcasing some fancy handles under the rim. So yeah, it doesn’t take that long for Wemby to show what he’s learned.

And yes, he’s had some informal workouts with Tim Duncan. Duncan’s known to visit the Spurs facility when he can to mentor young players, since his single season as Gregg Popovich’s assistant. The thing is, he didn’t want to be actively involved in a coaching job that would take time away from his family. So his mentorship for anyone, even the Spurs’ future cornerstone, would be limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garnett lamented that if the bond between Wemby and Duncan were truly seamless, the legendary tutelage would have translated to the floor by now:

“Yeah. I don’t know in that, you know, then it’ll have been done. Right?”

ADVERTISEMENT

KG isn’t describing a problem unique to Wembanyama. Spurs veterans like LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills have made similar admissions about coming up without the mentorship Duncan gave the generation before them- proof the disconnect predates Wemby by years.

Even when a legend wants to bridge the gap, as Dirk Nowitzki did with Luka Doncic in Dallas, the dynamic doesn’t always take root right away.

ADVERTISEMENT

And LeBron James, arguably the most mentored-and-mentoring player of his generation, has admitted he never got a true franchise-legend playbook in Cleveland at all. What makes Garnett’s take cut deeper is that he’s lived this exact disconnection himself- years estranged from the Timberwolves before reconciling and becoming Anthony Edwards’s mentor. He knows what the absence looks like from the inside.

But KG believes, and Pierce agreed, it falls on Wemby to seek out that mentorship. Like Anthony Edwards calling Michael Jordan or even Garnett.

Because the Big Ticket personally knows what kind of student the French phenom is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Garnett has a standing invitation for Victor Wembanyama

In addition to training with Shaolin Monks, another part of Victor Wembanyama’s offseason training went viral last year. The 7’4″ center was seen working out with Kevin Garnett.

The Celtics legend revealed Wemby personally sought him out to learn his killer mentality. Everyone knew then he was going to be trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6’11” legendary forward was a defensive juggernaut with a DPOY and a dozen All-Defensive selections. But he was a versatile player who was extremely useful in the offense.

Before he was a champion, he outdueled Tim Duncan by 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 2003 game. They were statistically well-matched but different. Duncan could anchor the paint, Wemby’s strength, but also where he lacks finesse.

KG could play from anywhere on the floor and still be lethal. Again, a thing the first unanimous DPOY has tried to do to the detriment of his team.

Combined with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen’s shooting and Rajon Rondo’s playmaking, the Celtics were unmatched on the way to the 2008 title. When KG suffered a season-ending injury, their title defense crumbled.

That’s to say, having KG as a mentor is not trivial.

While questioning the consistency of Wembanyama’s circle, Garnett openly extended his services to help elevate the 22-year-old’s post-game, emphasizing something the Big Ticket has proven with his resume: that true dominant strength transcends raw physical size.

“One thing I want to speak on is just Wemby’s development,” the Hall of Famer stated. “He, you know, if I’m him, I working on core strength because when… Paul will tell you… I’m not the biggest guy, right? But he’ll tell you when I sit down and post up, can you move me?”

The Truth instantly backed his friend, whom he’s known since school, throughout his NBA career.

“No, he’s strong.”

Garnett elaborated on how his historical block presence could serve as a blueprint for the young Frenchman.

“I’m probably one of the strongest people you could ever run up on and not, I look like how I look, but when it came down there to setting up on that block and then pitching and getting it off down there, yeah, I was the best at that…”

KG need not be humble. He was indeed unstoppable. But as much as he’d love to help Wemby be like him, he knows the new generation operates differently.

“So, I would love to work with Big Fella, but this generation has a preference on how they want to work out. And, uh, I have to respect that. But yeah, I’m open to all.”

Despite Wembanyama drawing from a deep network of elite teachers, KG’s recent insight suggests a glaring problem. The training sessions remain scattered individual events rather than structural, day-to-day habits.

Without a consistent, fluid pipeline of knowledge from the nearest master, like Duncan- Wemby may have to look beyond San Antonio to fully unlock his true master-level identity.