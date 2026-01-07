Kevin Hart Sends Message to Shaquille O’Neal & David Beckham After Joining $32 B Company

Shaquille O’Neal played a small role in 2009 to help establish the career of Kevin Hart. Years later, both are best of friends and often take banter shots at each other, which have become a staple for the audience. That bond is the reason why the comedy legend has become a shareholder and is doing a strategic partnership with the brand, where Shaq is the second-largest shareholder.

Kevin Hart and Authentic Brands Group have entered a strategic partnership to co-own and manage the Kevin Hart brand. In addition to the brand management deal, Hart has become a shareholder in Authentic, which generates $32 billion in annual systemwide retail sales worldwide. He joins the elite roster of influential partners like David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal to oversee a portfolio of over 50 world-renowned brands.

That’s why Hart included these two icons in his Instagram post about his latest announcement. “This is a massive moment for me in my career… I am extremely thankful for my team. Joining @authentic is MAJOR!!!!! Shoutout to my brothers @shaq & @davidbeckham for leading the way and helping with this massive move!!!!!”

Both Beckham and Shaq re-shared the post on their Instagram stories to celebrate the moment. The Lakers legend did not write a caption, but the soccer and Manchester United legend wrote a sweet message. “Welcome to the family,” accompanied by a blue heart.

There was a main reason why this partnership came into existence in the first place.

Kevin Hart also said, “I want the Hart name to live on for generations to come and be something that my grandkids and their grandkids will be able to be proud of.” This was the sentiment that even led Shaquille O’Neal to sign with Authentic Brands Group in 2015. “I wanted to partner with a company that could perhaps have my name go on forever.”

This partnership for the Big Aristotle was not just for money. In 2021, he took it to the next level with a request that even shocked the founder. “(O’Neal) says, ‘You know all that money you’re going to give me? I’d like to invest it in ABG.’” Jamie Salter, founder, chairman, and CEO of Authentic, once detailed his conversation with the Lakers legend. After this, Shaquille O’Neal officially became the second-largest individual shareholder in ABG.

Shaquille O’Neal has one problem with Kevin Hart

As stated earlier, it was Shaquille O’Neal who was responsible for giving Hart a stage to showcase his immense talent. Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam is an event where he brings the freshest comedians to showcase their talent. Initially, Hart was not supposed to be a part of the 2009 jam, but at the last minute, he was called in.

He was the headliner act even then and has never looked back ever since. And one of his mentees, another comedian, Desi Banks, gave credit to O’Neal for the opportunity. “I’ve seen you change Kevin Hart’s life,” Banks stated on The Big Podcast with Shaq. In the most Shaq way possible, O’Neal put his comedic touch on this.

“Say that again, and this motherfu—– will not call me back, say it again.” After the podcast episode was out, the 4x NBA champion made sure to troll Kevin Hart. He even uploaded the top 5 moments of the duo, where Hart even got hit with the bucket. No doubt we will see more of those moments in the future. After all, Hart and O’Neal are part of ABG.