Kicked Out of NBA After $40M Earnings, Michael Beasley’s Abrupt Exit Triggers Ex-Heat Star’s Suspicions

It all started with a high-stakes one-on-one showdown, Michael Beasley vs. Lance Stephenson. Trash talk? Off the charts. Stakes? A whopping $100 K. And while the buildup had fans talking, the outcome was even louder. Beasley didn’t just win, he dominated. The court was his stage, and every move felt like a message. In the end, it wasn’t even close. Beasley walked off with the cash and the bragging rights, leaving Stephenson in his rearview.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant, Michael Beasley’s childhood friend, was quick to show love. “Belle Haven’s finest,” KD wrote on his Instagram story, posting a photo of Beasley mid-air, hammering down a dunk. It wasn’t just a game. It was a statement. And Durant’s celebration made it clear—this moment meant something deeper than a cash prize.

Adding to the noise, Iman Shumpert jumped in with his own thoughts. He reposted the taunt-filled clip of Beasley owning Stephenson and wrote, “I’ll never understand why @michael8easley didn’t get a max contract. But seeing him in this element might be better.” And truth be told, Beasley’s early career was promising. His numbers spoke for themselves during his first two seasons in Miami. But everything changed when the Heat made space for their “Big 3.” Suddenly, Beasley was out, and the path he was carving took a sharp turn.

Later, in Minnesota, he had what many call his prime, averaging 19.2 points in his first year with the Wolves. But the league never settled for Beasley. He bounced from team to team before landing in China, then briefly resurfaced in the NBA with the Rockets. Still, the consistency and opportunity others enjoyed never quite came his way. As he once shared with HoopsHype, “Honestly speaking, I think people don’t disrespect but overlook what I’ve been able to do.”

via Imago January 29, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley (11) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Even now, Beasley holds firm in that belief. “If you look at my per 36 numbers for every team, they’re All-Star caliber.” And the numbers do back him up—19.6 points, 7.4 boards, and 2 assists. But despite the stats and the flashes of brilliance, his NBA story seems incomplete after $40M earnings. The talent was never the issue—the opportunity was.

Michael Beasley doesn’t know why he’s not on an NBA team

Though Michael Beasley still trains like an active pro, the silence from NBA teams has been deafening. In a 2023 interview with The Boston Globe, Beasley opened up about the frustrating mystery. “If I had to answer that question [why I’m not in the league], I would have solved it a long time ago,” he said. “But I don’t know. For me, it’s just staying in shape and being ready if it comes.” His words say it all—he’s waiting, unsure why the calls stopped.

Now, it’s been nearly five years since Beasley suited up in an NBA jersey. His last run came with the Lakers in 2019. Since then, he’s kept the game going overseas, playing for the Guangdong Southern Tigers in China, the Shanghai Sharks, and Puerto Rico’s Cangrejeros de Santurce. He never stepped away from basketball. The league just never looked back.

Yet, looking back at his early NBA days, it’s hard to understand why. Beasley entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick in 2008 after dominating in college. With double-digit averages across his first five seasons and standout stretches with the Heat, he showed he wasn’t just hype, he delivered when it mattered.

Still, the clock keeps ticking. In 2023, he told Sports Illustrated, “If you pay attention to how I play, that’s how the NBA plays today… The NBA is on some shit… I just feel like scoring is the most part of the game.” But two years later, he’s still waiting for a call that may never come.