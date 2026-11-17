The same energy, ball-handling, and explosiveness. Chris Paul II offers fans a unique opportunity: Watching a younger version of CP3. Paul II recently made his junior-year debut at Campbell Hall High School, and his stats were promising.

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Chris Paul II scored 14 points in his high school team’s dominant 91–28 varsity season-opening win over Grant High on November 16, 2026. The victory is even more special because his father is on the coaching staff, helping sculpt the young guard in his own image.

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It all leads to one conclusion. Chris Paul’s son is on track to become a top NBA athlete, and fans have taken notice. After his explosive junior year debut, clips from Chris Paul II’s game spread on the internet. Under a post shared by Home Team Hoops, one fan wrote, “Kid gonna be special.”

The sentiment isn’t far from the truth. Chris Paul II has previously shown that he can be a top shooter. He scored 24 points and 4 assists in a fall league win over Pasadena, and then scored 24 points again in a game against AZ Compass in a fall invitational.

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While Campbell Hall won against Pasadena, it fell short against AZ Compass, which has one of the strongest young rosters this year so far. Regardless, it shows that CP3’s son can contribute a lot to the scoreboard even when the team has an otherwise rough game day.

One fan even went as far as saying that the young player might outgrow his father in the long run.

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“His going to be way better then CP3, he literally has his dad’s physique, and his dad’s knowledge soon to come,” the fan said.

For reference, Chris Paul is about 6 feet tall while his son is roughly 6-foot-1 at the age of 17. Since CP3 also coaches the heir to his basketball legacy, many fans see the young player as not only a rising star but one who is bound to find a place on an NBA roster.

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After all, CP3 dominated the NBA in a career that lasted 21 seasons. He was the first player to reach 20,000 points and 10,000 assists and even led the league in steals a record six times. If his talent were to transfer to his son, his future couldn’t be brighter.

One fan shed light on just how rigorous Chris Paul used to be in terms of training.

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The fan said, “As hard as Chris Paul pushed grown men on his team, I can’t imagine what it’s like to be his son.”

Paul was infamous for pushing his teammates while being brutally blunt about it. He held them to relentless standards. His former New Orleans teammate David West once noted that Paul was “hell-bent” on winning. Paul personally said that he hated losing way more than he ever loved winning.

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In fact, his conduct with his teams was often described as akin to a drill sergeant, and it didn’t always sit well with all of his teammates. Regardless, if he holds his son to the same standards, there’s a huge chance he’ll come out just as determined as his father.

That’s why one fan in the comment section said: “The strides his game keep taking… he league fasho,” the fan said.

Paul II’s progress hasn’t gone under the radar for colleges.

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The young player already boasts scholarship offers from six colleges, including the South Carolina Gamecocks, UT Arlington Mavericks, and his father’s alma mater, Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

One fan even had an interesting suggestion for Paul Jr.’s future.

“@CP3 go back coach wake forest and have him go there,” the fan wrote.

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If Chris Paul returned to Wake Forest along with his son, it would be a historic moment, with Paul II literally walking in his father’s footsteps.

However, the young star is yet to make a decision about his college. Perhaps fans will find out soon.