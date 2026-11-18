The age-old problem of falling into double-digit pits once again threatened the Los Angeles Lakers’ winning streak. Then Quentin Grimes said, ‘hold my beer.’ Rather, Luka Doncic told him and JJ Redick to hold the ball. Grimes was coasting on single digits per quarter, making us think the Lakers have no plan B when Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler are injured. Then Doncic scrapped every play JJ Redick had and made sure Grimes had the ball when it mattered the most. With that assist from his teammate, Grimes didn’t just force overtime against the Charlotte Hornets; he joined Kobe Bryant in franchise history. And Gilbert Arenas could comfortably ride the Lakers bandwagon.

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His heroics helped the Lakers pull a David Blaine escape for the ages on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, erasing an 18-point second-half deficit to outlast the Charlotte Hornets 118-114 in a thrilling overtime battle. With Doncic fighting through early foul trouble and an inefficient shooting night, the Lakers found an extraordinary spark in Quentin Grimes, whose career-high 47 points, including 10 three-pointers, propelled Los Angeles to their ninth straight victory, pushing their stellar record to 13-2.

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The historic explosion immediately drew massive reactions online, none louder than Gilbert Arenas, who was live-streaming while watching the game in his custom Black Mamba T-shirt.

“Think about Grimes, you have a guy who’s capable of getting and catching fire,” Arenas said before he was told that Grimes just matched Bryant. “Oh, he’s just behind Kobe in made threes but got 47. Damn, 47? It’s amazing.”

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Where everyone had written off the Lakers B-team without Doncic, Arenas used Grimes’ scoring outburst as prime evidence of the front office’s masterclass in roster construction.

“This is the kind of talent that is actually surrounded where we can, if it’s an off night, we have guys that are capable of chipping in. If Luka is out, Austin Reaves and him can score. If Reaves is out, him and Luka can score. S—-, if both of them, I’m pretty sure him and Sexton is going to be on fire. So you know this was a very smart makeup. This is the kind of team that Pop [Gregg Popovich] puts together, OKC puts together where on paper it don’t look attractive but how they play with each other does. Man, this was a great win. Man, I’m not even going to lie.”

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Arenas’ observation hits on the exact structural shift that has defined the Lakers’ scorching start to the 2026–27 season. Doncic remains the engine of the offense, something the Hornets targeted with their suffocating physical tactics and a favorable whistle. But Tuesday proved that Los Angeles is no longer a top-heavy roster susceptible to collapse when a marquee name needs a break.

Against Charlotte, Doncic was visibly frustrated by a physical defensive scheme that hounded him across the floor, leading to four personal fouls by halftime and a tough 13-of-34 shooting night. Although his 36 points kept his 30+point streak alive, he was disappointed in his own shooting.

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With the Hornets stretching their lead to 18 points late in the third quarter, head coach JJ Redick and Doncic realized the offense needed a complete redirection. Down the stretch, Doncic repeatedly waved off sideline play calls to feed Grimes’ hot hand. Grimes responded by pouring in 21 of his 47 points in the fourth quarter alone. His 10th record-setting three was the clutch, game-tying triple with 1.7 seconds remaining in regulation off an assist from Doncic.

Although he later joked he didn’t understand why the ball was passed to him so much, his first thought about that game-tying shot was, “Oh yeah, that’s cash.”

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By joining the legendary Kobe Bryant as the only players in Lakers franchise history to hit double-digit three-pointers in a single game, Grimes cemented his status as a premier perimeter weapon. Speaking on the accomplishment after the game, he admitted, “Man, I’m gonna sleep good knowing that one tonight, for sure.”

He further said, “But that’s just crazy. Kobe is one of my idols. Growing up watching him, you try to model your game after him. His intensity, his passion for the game, that’s just something that you don’t see often. He’s one of the reasons that I wanted to play this game. My dad was a Lakers fan from here and everything. So that’s just crazy to have my name in the conversation with a legend like that.”

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But as Arenas noted, the true brilliance of the Lakers’ current makeup lies in Doncic and Reaves’ supporting cast. The gritty resilience from the bench allowed Los Angeles to suffocate Charlotte in the extra period, holding the Hornets scoreless for the final four minutes of overtime.

Comparing the Lakers’ roster architecture to the disciplined, synergy-driven builds seen under Gregg Popovich or in Oklahoma City directly hits at all the ‘Snowtime Lakers’ jokes mocking Rob Pelinka’s offseason moves. Arenas has been pushing back against that narrative.

Right before this Hornets matchup, he compared the new look Lakers to Doncic and Grimes’ former team.

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“When you look at the old Dallas team, that looked like they wouldn’t have made it to the championship,” said Arenas on Gil’s Arena. “But you give someone the perfect pieces that he can slice with, it takes it up a notch. So when you’re talking about what we had last year, on paper, versus this team, add LeBron, add Rui, would smack the hell out of this team, but these guys play exactly how the main player wants to play. They fit him perfectly.”

While Doncic said, “I didn’t have a good game,” he was happy to report he has a good team. “It’s pretty amazing. It just explains what kind of team we have.”

With Reaves and Kessler sidelined, the Lakers proved they possess the exact type of depth that turns good teams into elite ones. As L.A. prepares to turn around for the second night of a back-to-back against Utah, Gilbert Arenas gets to hit back at critics with a reminder his team isn’t just winning on star power anymore.