Kiyan Anthony Already Haunted by Potential Failure as He Confirms Plans for Alternate Career

Graduation season just got a little more special for the Anthonys. Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo and La La Anthony, officially walked across the stage, marking the end of his high school journey at Long Island Lutheran. His proud mom posted on Instagram, “This just happened!! Kiyan is officially a highschool graduate!!! Class of 2025!!! I don’t know how to feel right now.” And just like that, the next chapter of Kiyan’s life begins—with the spotlight already chasing him.

Naturally, Carmelo Anthony was there, too, celebrating the milestone. The 10-time NBA All-Star posted, “High school graduation…what an accomplishment! This world has so much in store for you. Proud of you always @kiyananthony.” But here’s where it gets more interesting: Kiyan’s headed to Syracuse University—the same campus where Melo won a national title in 2003. Interestingly, while basketball will be a big part of his journey, Kiyan enrolled as a communication major.

So, if things go as planned, the NBA could very well be on the horizon. After all, Kiyan already sees himself there. “Hopefully, I’m still in the league five years from now, hopefully I could um you know be one of the guys in the league and produce and create a living off of the league,” he said, showing both confidence and realism. But here’s the twist—he’s not betting it all on basketball. “I just want to be impactful like whether I’m in the league or out of the league.”

He cleared this mindset even more on the NILOSOPHY podcast, when discussing life beyond hoops. “That’s really my plan, but if worst comes to worst, just focusing on my clothing brand and impacting a lot of younger people and just showing them like it’s multiple ways other than basketball.” So fashion and mentorship might be the lanes he dives into if hoops don’t pan out.

In the end, Kiyan’s thinking way ahead. “Like everybody doesn’t be the best guy in the NBA everybody doesn’t sustain the NBA so if that doesn’t happen then just find other routes to go and I just want to be impactful to the youth and still young kids looking up to me.” Safe to say, whatever happens on the court, this kid’s already winning off of it.

Kiyan Anthony on building his brand

As Carmelo Anthony’s son gears up to move into Syracuse on June 1, it’s clear he’s not just packing sneakers and hoodies. He’s bringing a full-blown game plan—for his image. And surprisingly, the 17-year-old wasn’t even on social media until pretty recently. “So like I never really had social media… I think I’m at a million [followers] in like two years,” he said. A million followers in two years is no joke, and as Kiyan points out, his last name didn’t hurt. “Being with my parents, being with people… that other people already know—I feel like that helped.”

While many prospects use Instagram solely to share game highlights, Kiyan maintains a dual focus. “Most athletes use Instagram just for their sport. But I feel like I use social media more for like the fashion side, more for the deals I’m getting… just so people don’t, you know, fall in love with me on the court, but also have a connection with me off the court.” Long before his NBA hopes fully crystallized, Kiyan launched “One Way Clothing,” a New York–based apparel line aiming to “promote a whole lifestyle, not just clothes,” as he told Overtime’s “Evolution” mini-series..

Kiyan’s NIL portfolio is valued at approximately $1.1 million as of November 2024. His first major deal was signed in September 2023 with PSD Underwear, making him one of the youngest basketball recruits to endorse the premium brand (whose roster also includes Ja Morant and Bronny James). Since then, he’s added partnerships with Nerf and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation (October 2023) and. Most recently, he partnered with AT&T (March 3, 2025), guided by his father Carmelo’s advice to prioritize long-term relationships over one-off payouts.

At the same time, he’s been in the weight room grinding. “Really just the physical part, like just being in the weight room, getting stronger… me staying on the court is going to come,” he shared, showing that it’s not just about style—he’s working on the substance too.

Ultimately, though, it all comes down to identity. “It just automatically creates like my own name. So instead of being somebody’s son, it’s automatically like just me… I try to advocate for myself, just trying to create my own name and create my own lane.” Unlike Bronny James, who battles the nepotism tag, Kiyan aims to sidestep it entirely.