Kiyan Anthony Breaks Silence on Carmelo Anthony’s HoF Jacket After Heartfelt Moment

“This is a dream, actually, that is really coming true.” That’s how Carmelo Anthony described the moment he had chased his entire life—his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. After 19 years of highs, lighting up arenas from Denver to New York and beyond, this honor feels like the perfect crowning chapter of his legendary career. Yet, amid all the accolades, one moment shone even brighter. And it didn’t come from the league. It came from his son, Kiyan Anthony.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It all began with one unforgettable season at Syracuse, where Melo led the Orange to the 2003 national title as a freshman. That single year set the stage for a 19-year NBA career, 10 All-Star appearances, three Olympic gold medals, and a lifetime of memories. Orange has always been Melo’s color—he started there, and now he’s closing this incredible chapter in orange too. Tonight, Carmelo got his Hall of Fame jacket and ring, but the moment became truly special when his son Kiyan, 18, handed them to him. About to start his own journey at Syracuse wearing his dad’s #7, Kiyan proved that orange isn’t just a color in this family; it’s a legacy.

After helping his dad slip into his Hall of Fame jacket, Kiyan Anthony couldn’t hide his pride. NBA posted on Instagram, “Long time waiting, definitely long time preparing for it… I can’t wait till tomorrow to hear the speech… Great color jacket… it fit him perfectly too.” The excitement and emotion were clear in every word—pride, happiness, a little disbelief all rolled into one.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Melo and Kiyan’s bond has always been something special. Once, when Carmelo asked Kiyan what he had learned from him outside the court, Kiyan said, “We got a different type of connection than everybody else. Even though you’re my dad, I could talk to you just like I’m talking to one of my bros or one of my friends.” That’s a rare closeness, one that goes beyond the spotlight and the accolades.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Being a kid of an NBA superstar isn’t easy. The glare is always there, the expectations looming. But Kiyan seems determined to carve his own path. On a special episode of Melo’s 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Carmelo asked, “A lot of people say we have this tag against us, you especially, as Melo’s son. How does that make you feel?” Kiyan shrugged it off with confidence: “I don’t really have a problem with it, to be honest. I feel like anybody would want to be Melo’s son.” Still, he’s focused on being his own person—earning his own respect, doing his own work, on and off the court.

Their bond was built long before NBA fame or Hall of Fame nights. Melo made sure to be intentional with his time, even if his schedule left little room for family. “When I step in these doors, basketball is out the window,” he told Russell Wilson on his podcast. Yet, basketball also became a way they connected. Melo recalls, “I get my film out, and maybe [Kiyan] watches the film with me… That’s our bonding. I’m sure now he didn’t realize that, but [Kiyan] was getting the knowledge at two years old.” Fast forward to today, and those early lessons and time spent together show in how Kiyan plays and how close they remain. “I can come home from anything, and when I get there it’s ‘Daddy,’ and it changes the mood on everything.”

AD

It’s more than basketball—it’s love, pride, and a bond that no spotlight could ever overshadow.

Kiyan’s special message to his dad

Ahead of his Hall of Fame induction, Carmelo Anthony received a message from Kiyan that instantly struck an emotional chord. “Yo, Pops, it’s Kiy. You’ve been a Hall of Famer to me my whole life. All of that hard work, every day, you grinding, nobody seeing you work as hard as you do… everybody take you for granted, it doesn’t go unnoticed,” Kiyan said in a heartfelt voice-over on a highlight video posted by The Players’ Tribune. La La Anthony, clearly moved, reacted with a simple yet telling, “🥹🥹🥹,” capturing exactly what this moment meant for their family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kiyan’s message didn’t stop there. “I’ve seen everything, and I appreciate you for paving the way for me, taking on this next legacy. I know I’m in good hands, because you gonna be right by my side. I just want to tell you how proud I am. Seeing you getting inducted into the Hall of Fame means everything to me. I appreciate you for everything, so keep going and doing better. Love you, Pops.” The moment Kiyan helped Melo into his Hall of Fame jacket melted social media, with fans celebrating their bond. Even LeBron James shared the reel on his stories without a caption—just silent respect for his friend stepping into basketball immortality.

Carmelo Anthony stepped into rare company this weekend. He became only the third former Syracuse player ever to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player, joining legends Vic Hanson and Dave Bing. (Syracuse icon Jim Boeheim, who coached and played for the Orange, earned his Hall of Fame spot as a coach back in 2005.)