Kiyan Anthony Breaks Silence on Joining Travis Kelce in $2.11B Brand Collab Amid Hype From La La

If you thought Kiyan Anthony was just about buckets, think again. The No. 36 player on ESPN’s 100 list is headed to Syracuse to carry on his father’s legacy, sure—but off the court? With $1.1 million worth of NIL deals (as per On3) already under his belt—featuring One Way Clothing, PSD Underwear, Nerf, AT&T, and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation—he’s building a brand as fast as his game. And the latest addition to his portfolio? None other than the $2.11 billion powerhouse, American Eagle.

Just a day after Travis Kelce shocked fans with his engagement announcement to Taylor Swift, he dropped another surprise—this time in the fashion world. The NFL star revealed his latest project: a sports-lifestyle collab between his brand, Tru Kolors, and American Eagle. The collection packs over 90 pieces, priced between $14.95 and $179.95, with everything from casual staples to bold statement fits. And while Kiyan Anthony is hyped to be part of this collab, his mom, La La Anthony, is just as excited to show her support.

In an interview with Boardroom, Kiyan opened up about working alongside Travis Kelce for the ‘AE x TK’ collab. Boardroom shared his reaction on Instagram, where Kiyan said, “Being part of this campaign has been unreal in the best way. Working with Travis… made this whole experience something I’ll never forget.” To make the campaign pop, Travis brought together a lineup of rising stars across sports, including Anna Frey, Azzi Fudd, Drew Allar, Jeremiah Smith, Kiyan Anthony, and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee. It’s a perfect reflection of Kelce’s growing status as not just a style icon but also someone committed to spotlighting the next generation of athletes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom)

And Kiyan is definitely living up to that “rising star” tag. He’s been making waves at Syracuse, especially after bagging the People’s Choice Award by dropping 25 points in just 21 minutes at the Iverson Classic. Anthony went 9-of-15 from the field, nailed 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, and was a flawless 6-of-6 from the foul line.

He also turned heads at the Jordan Brand Classic Game, where he earned MVP honors after helping Team Air defeat Team Flight, 141-124. Kiyan tallied 26 points on an impressive 11-of-15 shooting, hit 3-of-5 from three, and added five rebounds in just 20 minutes of action. Safe to say, his game and his brand are both on the rise.

But while Kiyan is making his mark on the court in Syracuse, back at home La La Anthony is adjusting to life with an empty nest. The 43-year-old actress got real during a live with Kiyan, admitting she’s been struggling since he left for college. “I’ve been so sad because Kiyan is not in the house anymore. He’s in Syracuse, I cry every single day y’all. Every single day I cry,” she confessed.

La La has always been loud about her love for Kiyan, calling him her best friend. Back in February 2024, she told ESSENCE, “I’m having a hard time with that. I’m going to be honest with you… Kiyan and I spend an incredible amount of time together. I always say my son is my best friend.” But even while missing him like crazy, she’s still his biggest supporter.

Style runs in the family with La La and Kiyan Anthony

Like any proud mom, La La Anthony is beaming over her son’s big milestone. She took to her Instagram Story to share her excitement, reposting a ComplexStyle post about the campaign and writing, “Let’s goooo @kiyananthony I’m so proud of you!!!” La La didn’t stop there—she also reshared some of Kiyan’s poster shoots from the collab. And on Boardroom’s post featuring Kiyan, she dropped a fire emoji, making it clear she’s his biggest cheerleader—proving that distance won’t stop her from celebrating her son’s achievements.

Their bond isn’t just about celebrating wins. Last year, La La gave us a peek into her stylish connection with Kiyan ahead of the 14th Rookie Kids Fashion Show. “We have continued bonding over fashion. He keeps me in the loop of what’s trending, and stylish,” she said, showing just how tight they are as a style team.

Her advice? “The best advice I give him about style is to always be himself. It’s OK to follow trends, but make sure you love what you are wearing. When you love your outfit, you feel good.” For this mother-son duo, fashion isn’t just clothes—it’s fun, connection, and a way to lift each other up. And Kiyan has clearly taken that advice to heart.

It shows in everything he does. “I love fashion and have a real desire to build in the space, so it was surreal to be part of a campaign like this, especially one that’s meant to support confidence and creativity,” Kiyan said about the collab.

And he’s not just saying it—his love for fashion is the real deal. Back in 2023, he stepped into the entrepreneurial world as the co-owner of his own clothing brand, One Way Clothing, and he’s been building his lane ever since. The Harlem-based brand has already grown into a six-figure business, offering a range of stylish t-shirts, hoodies, and joggers.

Kiyan’s been killing it balancing both worlds his parents built—rocking Carmelo Anthony’s Syracuse legacy on the court while diving headfirst into La La’s fashion universe. From dropping buckets in college to flexing style with his collabs, Kiyan’s proving he can shine in basketball and fashion—sometimes at the same time.