Kiyan Ditches Carmelo Anthony & Mom La La to Celebrate 4th of July With New Family

“My dad’s name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name,” Kiyan Anthony said, his desire to not just follow in his father’s footsteps, but to leave a legacy of his own, clear in those words. After high school, the next step became college basketball, and the 18-year-old chose Carmelo Anthony’s alma mater. Representing the Syracuse Orange will bring in the expectation and pressure to deliver just like Melo did with the 2003 championship.

The preparation even started early, as he joined the squad a few weeks ago. Before beginning his journey for the Cuse, Kiyan Anthony chose #7 to start a new chapter. That No. 7 carries weight. Melo wore it proudly for 10 NBA seasons, especially during his dominant run with the Knicks. The 10x All-Star even approved the choice of the number, “DAMN!!! That 7 hits different at Cuse,” he wrote on Instagram. The #15 is safely retired in the rafters to honor Carmelo Anthony’s legacy.

So, it’s a new start for the 4-star recruit who was also ranked as New York’s top player for the Class of 2025. A new start means a new tradition, and this year, Kiyan Anthony chose to celebrate the 4th of July with his new family at Syracuse. The features of the national holiday are cookouts, parades, parties, celebrations, fireworks, and BBQ. On Instagram, the program shared the post with the players present to celebrate the holiday together as a team. The caption also highlighted the feeling of being together in the new environment. “Family cookout on the 4th 🇺🇸🌭.”

The 18-year-old is away from his parents, and the thought of it even gets her mother emotional. Kiyan recently stated, “She’s already crying every day,” on the Close Friends Only podcast (as per PEOPLE). But that doesn’t mean the Power Star is not celebrating the 4th of July. On her Instagram story, she shared a photo in a white dress, presumably sitting on a yacht. Then she shared the fireworks photos that took over the skyline, as the celebration took over.

On the other hand, Carmelo Anthony’s whereabouts are always mysterious. Since he likes to keep it ‘Melo’. Most recently, he was in France at the same time as Dwyane Wade and Noah Lyles, representing his wine and other businesses at the Cannes Lions. Speaking about repping, his son will definitely need to listen to the new family member.

Carmelo Anthony’s son has one flaw in his game

While Melo’s son’s arrival at Syracuse adds firepower to the roster, head coach Adrian Autry isn’t jumping the gun. While he appreciates Kiyan’s talent, he’s not calling him college-ready just yet. “You can just tell that he loves the game, and he loves challenges,” said Hoops HQ. According to him, Kiyan Anthony’s skill with the ball is clear, but there’s still a gap when it comes to being a physically imposing figure.

“He’s gotten better each year, and he still has room to grow because he physically is not there yet. I’ve seen improvement, big jumps from year to year. He’s a guy who knows how to put the ball in the hole, and he can do other things. He’s not just a scorer; He can pass the ball and has a high IQ. His teammates love playing with him.” Already, a lot of praise from the HC signifies the trust that he has in Kiyan Anthony.

It’s not just because the 18-year-old is the son of Carmelo Anthony. The improvement has been backed by his stats. From his dominance at the Jordan Brand Classic to an explosive 40-point performance at Peach Jam. With an average of 19.9 points per game, his EYBL stint provided a road map for a scoring guard.

No doubt, he will look to continue his momentum as his journey away from La La and Melo begins.