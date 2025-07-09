Kiyan Anthony Issues 1-Word Message to Carmelo Anthony as He Joins LeBron James in Overdue Honor

“Stay Melo,” that phrase at one point defined a man who made the NBA his personal playground. Carmelo Anthony might have retired, but his philosophies and stories still linger in the NBA. Last April, he was inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame, a nod to his legendary career that spanned 19 seasons.

Melo never got to win a championship. But he goes down as one of the most decorated scorers in the game’s history, currently ranking 10 all-time. And now, the next generation will see Melo’s heroics. The Knicks legend was announced as the cover athlete for NBA 2K26’s Superstar edition. It’s a fitting selection for Carmelo Anthony, who will walk the Hall of Fame walls in September.

Many game enthusiasts were elated with Melo gracing the NBA 2K26 cover. But none might be as proud as his son, Kiyan Anthony. His excitement was palpable as he shared an Instagram story of the news. The 18-year-old wrote, “Hurd,” under the post, as his father got a nod that the current generation aims for.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is the first time Carmelo Anthony is on the cover of NBA 2K. However, he has graced the cover in the past. Notably, he was the cover athlete for games such as NCAA March Madness 2004 and even NBA Live 2005. But over the years, 2K has become the uncontested game for basketball enthusiasts all over the globe.

AD

Hence, it is without a doubt a great achievement. He now shares this honor with his close friends, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, who have also graced the covers of the game in the past. But in Melo’s case, this was something that many fans demanded. And now it’s finally here.

Carmelo Anthony was ‘long overdue’

When you think about scorers in the NBA, very few perfected the art like Carmelo Anthony. For ballers, he was the epitome of a pure bucket getter. And in the 2K universe, he has been a popular name for a long time. In the past iterations of the game, Melo has been served with some of the best cards created in the game.

Before his rise to fame. Ronnie Singh was an avid 2K player himself. And having since become the online face of the franchise, he understands just how much Anthony deserved this honor. He took to Instagram to congratulate the Hall of Famer.

“This guy is long overdue to be on a cover of @nba2k. Excited to finally welcome @carmeloanthony to the 2K fam!,” he wrote alongside a photograph of him with the man himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie Singh (@ronnie2k) Expand Post

Now, the anticipation for the game continues to grow. Players are waiting for September 5 , the official date for the release of the game. The game is already open for pre-order. Carmelo Anthony’s Superstar Edition comes with a special gift: 100,000 VC when purchased through this medium. Those who regularly play the game understand the boost it can give.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But most importantly, it’s a chance to have the game with maybe one of their favorite players on the cover. The reception from the audience has been sensational thus far. They are ready to “Stay ME7O,” and grab the newest version of the game.

How do you feel about Carmelo Anthony being on the cover of NBA 2K26? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.