Kiyan Anthony’s Syracuse Journey Takes Emotional Turn as La La Shares Powerful Goodbye Moment

It’s very difficult to follow the footsteps of a legendary father. Just ask Bronny James! But Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, doesn’t seem bothered by that at all. “My dad’s name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name,” Kiyan said, as he prepares to join his father’s alma mater, the Syracuse Orange, to begin his college career. As a four-star recruit and the top-ranked player in New York for the class of 2025, Kiyan carries not just his father’s legacy but the pressure of crafting a name of his own, with his loved ones often giving him the best support possible.

But the box scores alone have not defined Kiyan’s rise. From his dominance at the Jordan Brand Classic to an explosive 40-point performance at Peach Jam, he has proved on multiple occasions that he is more than just Carmelo’s son. With an average of 19.9 points per game, his EYBL stint provided a road map for a scoring guard with composure at his promising age. Still, for all the honors, what happened off the court following graduation exposed the emotional center of his narrative after his latest milestone moved his close ones.

His high school coach, John Buck, released a heartfelt tribute that celebrated Kiyan’s stats and also spotlighted his humility along with the leadership skills he possessed, his resilience, and particularly the fact that he was overcoming an early-season injury. The moment crescendoed when Lala Anthony, Kiyan’s mother and a long-time supporter of his journey, shared the clip with a message that resonated far beyond her Instagram fan following and her celebrity status. “Beautiful message for @kiyananthony from Coach Buck.” It was a raw, personal glimpse into a parent’s pride. And Coach Buck didn’t hold back either, crediting Kiyan’s presence for elevating Long Island Lutheran’s profile: “You brought a lot of eyes to LuHi basketball… but your humility and willingness to be coached is what I will always remember.”

He continued, “Your support of your teammates when you were out, your hard work to get back, and then coming in helping us ride that 18-game winning streak… achieving that MVP—those are the moments that defined you.” The video closes with a fitting torch pass as Buck tells him, “As you head off to Syracuse… go make an impact in the ACC. Super proud of you, Kiy.” These words of Coach Buck have got the fans buzzing, as they potentially witness the rise of a new superstar.

As Kiyan Anthony prepares to begin his journey at Syracuse, he has the blueprint in his hands, as his father is arguably the greatest player to have played for the Orange. The challenge that awaits the young Anthony is not going to be easy, but he is on the right path and stands unfazed.

Syracuse Schedule Reveals a Familiar Test in ACC/SEC Challenge For Kiyan Anthony

Kiyan Anthony’s road ahead is already generating a lot of buzz, even before his first match in the Orange jersey. Reason? He will come face-to-face with a fellow prodigy, Nate Ament, of the Tennessee Volunteers, in one of the first matchups as part of his ACC/SEC challenge.

One of his first college-level challenges will come on December 2 when Syracuse hosts the Tennessee Volunteers at the JMA Wireless Dome. The whole basketball community awaits the matchup that is part of the ACC/SEC Challenge, where they will see Kiyan face fellow highly touted recruit Nate Ament, setting the stage for the fans to witness the new-age rivalry.

This isn’t just any opener, but it’s a test against an elite defensive unit known for swarming guards and closing passing lanes, suffocating their opponent. On the other hand, Kiyan’s ball handling, spacing, and shot creation will be under the spotlight, as it could be an early indicator of his adaptability at the college level. Inspired by the excitement of their newest freshman star, the game marks Syracuse’s return to primetime events, but a name they know and are somewhat familiar with.

For the Orange Faithful, the hope is that Kiyan can reinvigorate the same spirit that Carmelo Anthony brought when he led the team to the 2003 national title. And while Kiyan has emphasized, “I’m my own person,” the echoes of that championship season will undoubtedly follow him, and his every step on the court could draw comparison to his father. However, this fall, the Dome won’t just witness another freshman debut, but it will witness the continuation of a legacy, sharpened by purpose and pride, as Kiyan Anthony prepares himself to carve out his own legacy.